Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge

Dodgeball has turned many friends into bitter enemies... for a while, anyway. Big Pals–Little Pals intends to use it for the exact opposite.

Big Pals–Little Pals of Greater Columbus will have a dodgeball tournament Saturday, April 30 at Columbus High School. The tournament is a fundraiser to provide the needed funds for them to function in the next year and will take the place of the organization’s usual annual bowl-a-thon.

While the bowl-a-thon was a tradition for over 20 years, Executive Director Karmen Thompson said this is a way to change things up a bit.

“One of our board members went to a fundraiser for a school in Omaha and said it looked like a lot of fun. We usually have the bowl-a-thon but wanted to do something a little different.” Thompson said.

Board member Lisa Wemhoff said it also came from the fact that other organizations have bowl-a-thons. When the tournament was proposed, the board went for it.

“We were trying to think kind of outside the box and what could be done different. This idea came to light, and we carried that forward,” Wemhoff said.

The tournament is split into three divisions: Adults, kids and teens. Adult teams of five cost $50 to register and will start at 1 p.m., kids’ teams of five cost $15 to register and start at 2:30 p.m. and teen teams of five cost $25 and start at 4 p.m. The registration deadline for teams is April 25.

Big Pals–Little Pals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing young people in need of adults in their lives with adults who want to help. Thompson said they have a strong matching process and a solid background check they employ to do so. Once the pals are paired, they spend time together on activities they both can enjoy.

“They go out and do fun things and build a meaningful relationship so that kid has that extra support when and if they need it,” Thompson elaborated.

Thompson said they do personality and interest interviews on both the big and little pals, to ensure they can relate with whoever they match with. Once a few matches are established, the big pals are presented a list of little pals to choose from.

“We have about 40 matches right now and about 20 on our waiting list,” Thompson said. “Once the big pals choose somebody, I present them to the little pal and their parent or guardian and see if they’re a match.”

Wemhoff said the big pals aren’t just friends. They’re mentors, and they provide opportunities outside of school that the little pals may not otherwise have.

“I think it’s important in any community to encourage the youth to grow beyond what they experience in school or their peer group,” Wemhoff said.

The funds raised from the tournament will go toward general operating costs for the organization, including the group’s events and facilities for big and little pals alike.

While the organization does receive a grant from the Columbus Area United Way, Thompson said it isn't meant to fully fund the organization and all its objectives. These fundraisers help keep Big Pals–Little Pals running in this community, according to Wemhoff.

“We have an office now so it allows us to provide resources in our office space that we weren’t,” Wemhoff said. “There, inside our office, Karmen is setting up a space for our big pals and little pals to interact. It goes toward a lot of things.”

