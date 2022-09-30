Dodgeball and new leadership: Big Pals Little Pals has exciting month ahead

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus has been mentoring younger people in the Columbus area for many years, their mission fueled by a dedicated team and fundraising efforts.

On Oct. 17, Big Pals-Little Pals is holding a dodgeball tournament at Columbus Middle School, located at 2200 26th St. The tournament was originally slated for April but was postponed due to proximity to other significant events in the late spring, according to Executive Director Karmen Thompson.

"It was between prom, graduation and everything else. We are seeing more engagement this time, definitely seeing more activity on Facebook," Thompson said.

The dodgeball tournament takes place Oct. 22, with registration for teams closing on Oct. 19. Registration for a team of five costs $50 for adults, $25 for teens and $15 for kids.

The adults begin playing at 1 p.m., kids at 2:30 p.m. and teens at 4 p.m.

In the weeks before the tournament, a familiar face to the Big Pals-Little Pals office will be taking the reins as executive director.

Aimee Heesacker, a long-standing board member and a big pal for almost seven years, applied for the position when Thompson decided to move to a position with the East-Central District Health Department.

"When the position came open that's where my heart was. The president asked if I was interested. I liked my job where I was at, but this is where my heart is," Heesacker said.

Thompson said Heesacker is the right person for the position because she has a lot of experience with organizing events for the big pals and little pals to do together and setting up fundraisers.

"The entire time I've been executive director, she's planned activities and as a board member helped with fundraisers, making connections and all kinds of activities. She's had a hand in things for a long time," Thompson said.

Lisa Wemhoff, secretary and treasurer for Big Pals-Little Pals, said that this is one of Heesacker's areas of strength and something that makes her the right fit for executive director.

"She's been on the board and she's super engaged with the community, so is her husband. They, as a couple, model good service in our community," Wemhoff said. "She's a super addition to our team in the role and I'm super excited for her."

Wemhoff added that events like this are what keeps the program alive, not just in terms of funds but in community outreach.

"We couldn't do it without fun engaging fundraiser events. It's important to engage the community and it's not just about getting the money we need but bringing the community together to have fun," Wemhoff said.

Heesacker has been on the board of directors for almost seven years now, in one capacity or another in addition to being a big pal herself.

"The first time I was on the executive board I was treasurer, then vice president. I would help Karmen with fundraisers like the car wash, bowl-a-thon, dodgeball," Heesacker said. "I also did monthly activities for all the matches, so I've helped plan a bunch of those already."

Heesacker said that one thing she hopes to focus on as executive director is those events and fundraisers that keep Big Pals-Little Pals running.

"We'll try to get some like dodgeball, I'm excited to get this going, it's a fun event," Heesacker said. "People looking for things to do can get a team together. It's something to do that helps a great cause."