Does that gallbladder need to go? Your guide to gallstones.

Here are two basic things you need to know about gallstones: They are painfully common — and commonly painful. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. learn they have gallstones every year. About a quarter of people with gallstones will need some treatment — usually surgery — to remove their gallbladder.

So what exactly are gallstones, and why can they sometimes be so painful?

The trouble with stones

Gallstones are hard, abnormal masses that form in the gallbladder — a small, saclike structure located just under your liver. The primary function of your gallbladder is to store bile, a liquid made by your liver that aids in digesting fats.

Bile comprises several substances, including cholesterol, bile salts and bilirubin (a waste product). Gallstones may form when bile contains too much cholesterol or bilirubin or not enough bile salts, causing digestive fluid to harden into a stone.

Gallstones can be quite tiny — like the size of a grain of sand — or as large as a golf ball. You can have one or more stones and a mix of large and small sizes.

Painful attacks

Many times, gallstones cause no symptoms and don't need treatment. However, sometimes a gallstone blocks a bile duct, triggering a painful gallbladder attack.

Many people have an attack after a large meal, and most attacks happen in the evening or at night. You'll feel the pain in your right upper abdomen, and the attack can last several hours. An attack typically stops when a gallstone moves and no longer blocks the bile duct. But if that stone doesn't move and the episode doesn't stop, you're at risk of severe complications, including gallbladder, liver or pancreas inflammation.

If your attack doesn't stop or if you experience any of the following symptoms during or after a gallbladder attack, you need to get medical help right away:

Nausea or vomiting.

Fever or chills.

Jaundice — your skin and the whites of your eyes look yellowish.

Dark urine or light-colored stools.

Treatment options

Many people can live with gallstones if the stones don't bother them or don't trigger frequent attacks. But treatment is often needed. Talk with your trusted primary care provider to complete lab work and radiology to ensure the gallbladder is the issue.

Medications and therapies can treat gallstones by dissolving them, but the stones can return. This is why surgery to remove the gallbladder — called a cholecystectomy — is the usual treatment for bothersome stones. Fortunately, the body functions just fine without a gallbladder.

Dr. Jeremy Albin, MD, is a board-certified general surgeon with Columbus General Surgery.