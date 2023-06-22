Just over two decades ago, Jess Zeger, an experienced mechanic, grew tired of the daily grind where he was working at the time and decided to just do what he knew how to do: fix cars. That decision became Zeger's Automotive and a 20-year legacy.

"I honestly didn't plan on starting my own business, it just kind of happened. It was one of those kind of things where I wasn't happy where I was and ended up walking out of my job," Zeger said.

Zeger, who started off by himself working out of a garage space by CK Bar and Grill on 33rd Avenue, has now expanded to a full garage building with multiple bays and now, seven other people work with him.

"My first employee was a part-time guy I knew, he helped me out once in a while. I was always scared to hire an employee. 'I've got all this extra- I've got payroll, I've got to do this, I don't know how to do that,'" Zeger said.

Now, having been in their current facility at 2071 14th Ave. for just over a year, Zeger said they're even growing out of the larger space and may have to add yet more lifts.

Growth and expansion was the natural evolution of things, Zeger said. Bringing on employees and tackling the additional paperwork and changing duties was a bit of a learning curve, but he got the hang of it over time and now wears many more hats than he did when he started.

"I wasn't a businessperson when I started, I was just a mechanic. I had to learn the business part as I went," Zeger said. "I do a little bit of everything, I help out there (in the office), I'm on the computer, I'm helping them if they need help (in the garage). I've got 30 years experience with cars."

As for what the secret ingredient is that has made the business last for 20 years, Zeger said he really doesn't know other than determination, hard work and keeping ahead of the game.

"I'm that kind of person when I want to do something I do it. You've got to have that drive, I guess," Zeger said.

That extends to technology and training, he added. Whenever he sees an opportunity for himself and his crew to learn a new technology or add a new tool to their toolkit, he goes for it.

"You just adapt, I'm continuously buying new equipment to keep up with the cars. That's probably the biggest thing, keeping up with training," Zeger said. "I just got back from Dallas doing training down there, they also have online classes, instructors, some of the part stores bring people into town, we attend those classes."

Dillon Lesiak, a mechanic at the shop, said that Zeger's laid-back personality is what makes the shop a good place to work. Having also worked at a dealership, he said, the work environment is very different.

"The atmosphere to me is different because when I worked at dealerships, you've got to deal with a lot of different people. Jess will work with us, you can talk to him about stuff," Lesiak said. "I didn't like working with upper management. It's different working next to Jess every day, way more laid-back."

Zeger's will celebrate their 20th anniversary with an open house event on June 23, starting at 1 p.m. Food, prizes and a tour of the office will be available.