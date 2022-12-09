Down the line: Columbus Tennis Association pledges $20,000 for CCH fieldhouse project

For several years, tennis in Columbus has been pretty well limited to outdoor play. But, with the incoming Columbus Community Hospital Fieldhouse, that will change.

For tournaments, indoor play has been impossible. When the fieldhouse was initially announced, the Columbus Tennis Association (CTA) petitioned for the addition of indoor courts. Their wish was granted, making a future with indoor play and tournaments a reality.

Bob Arp, chair for the CTA, said that when the opportunity presented itself for the association to use some of their saved funds for something like this, they went for it.

"We've always pledged over the years to support the community any way we could, to support facilities. We made the pledge to Pawnee Park," Arp said. "Over years, dollars kept building from dues and donations. We wanted to eventually support indoor tennis again and have that opportunity."

Columbus Community Hospital Board Chairman Jeff Gokie, a tennis player himself and former president of the Columbus Tennis Association, said the pledge is more than a monetary pledge.

"I think you look at pledges based on who they come from and resources that go into them, that works into it. If you look at it from a scale of what it means in the expense of the fieldhouse, what this pledge does, it’s more a pledge of a community," Gokie said.

The tennis association, Gokie said, is comprised of many people from different walks of life, from teachers and realtors to doctors and business owners. All of them were willing to give from tennis association funds to the fieldhouse project, and that, he said, means something.

"To me this is very strong and it’s basically giving up what they’ve been saving for and a cause that’s worthy, for many years people have contributed to it. What they donated towards this is a such a large sum for what they have and what they're about. It’s very respectable in that aspect," Gokie said.

Arp said that in the past, the group made money from tournaments and dues, though with the dwindling tournament roster, dues have been piling up with nowhere to go for the foreseeable future. The fieldhouse, which will feature two indoor tennis/pickleball courts seemed like a good use of those funds.

"It's a huge endorsement and it's a big thing trying to find out what is the right thing, when is the right time, where to contribute," Gokie said, speaking to his experience on the tennis association.

Arp said the pledge serves as an investment for the tennis association in the future of their activities and hopefully members, as more places to play means more players. Tennis, Arp said, is a lifelong sport, from players like 93-Gloria Ball, who played for the University of Nebraska years ago to the upcoming crop of high schoolers who want to join.

"The whole intent was to take the majority of the money we had set aside to support tennis facilities in the community and this is a prime example of somewhere to show gratitude for us," Arp said.