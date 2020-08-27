Downtown business owner modifies Septemberfest plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Friedhof Building will be continuing with a modified version of its annual Septemberfest on Saturday with The Balmer Brothers Band set to be the headlining musical act.

Rob Gasper, owner of The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave., said that festivities will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with barbecue ribs being available throughout the day and live music in the afternoon. A full variety of drink options will be available as well.

Most notably, the Balmer Brothers Band will be performing at 8 p.m.

“They’re native of Columbus and they live in Nashville now,” Gasper said. “Whenever they come back, it’s just a lot of excitement to see them. Not only are they great artists and good people, they have a lot of friends here. People are really excited when they come back to Columbus.”

The Balmer Brothers Band is made up of brothers Virgil and Larry Balmer, with Larry’s son, Dane Walters, and Virgil’s good friend Phil Valdez.

“We cover everything from traditional country to classic rock. We do everything from Merle Haggard to Metallica,” Virgil noted.

Virgil comes back to Columbus two or three times a year, he said, as he has family and friends in the area. He will be staying in Columbus for about 10 days.