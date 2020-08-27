Downtown business owner modifies Septemberfest plans

The Friedhof Building will be continuing with a modified version of its annual Septemberfest on Saturday with The Balmer Brothers Band set to be the headlining musical act.
Rob Gasper, owner of The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave., said that festivities will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with barbecue ribs being available throughout the day and live music in the afternoon. A full variety of drink options will be available as well.
Most notably, the Balmer Brothers Band will be performing at 8 p.m.
“They’re native of Columbus and they live in Nashville now,” Gasper said. “Whenever they come back, it’s just a lot of excitement to see them. Not only are they great artists and good people, they have a lot of friends here. People are really excited when they come back to Columbus.”
The Balmer Brothers Band is made up of brothers Virgil and Larry Balmer, with Larry’s son, Dane Walters, and Virgil’s good friend Phil Valdez.
“We cover everything from traditional country to classic rock. We do everything from Merle Haggard to Metallica,” Virgil noted.
Virgil comes back to Columbus two or three times a year, he said, as he has family and friends in the area. He will be staying in Columbus for about 10 days.
“It’s fantastic,” Virgil said about playing in Columbus. “It’s my hometown. I was raised there, I have friends and family there. It’s where I started playing music, and I have a great fan base there. We have a great time and usually a great turnout.”
According to Virgil, Valdez is an accomplished guitar player who’s played for Tracy Byrd and Luke Bryan, among other artists. He met Valdez in Omaha 26 years ago.
“They're almost kind of like a cult figure when they come around town because people love them so much,” Gasper said of the band.
Polka music performed by The Traveling Musicians takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Local artist Randy Vavra will be performing at 6 p.m.
“We usually have about four polka events,” Gasper noted. “We haven’t had one since this past winter so there have been people really excited to see some music again.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gasper had planned his second annual Septemberfest, which would have included a 150-person strong street dance on 27th Avenue near his business. Current Directed Health Measures do not allow for Gasper to hold the street dance, though he will still be able to hold an event inside The Friedhof Building.
“It looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day so we’ll have the doors open, we’re going to be having plenty of air circulation,” Gasper said. “We’re going to make it safe for everyone, even though it did get moved inside.”
A portion of the sales made during Saturday’s event will be donated to St. Anthony’s.
“St. Anthony’s is a great school and they were not able to have their bazaar this year, so we’re going to donate 10% of our gross sales that day to the St. Anthony’s bazaar fund. Then we’re also going to pass around some envelopes around for people who want to contribute as well,” he said.
Gasper said he feels residents must have some normalcy back in their lives.
“For a quality of life, it’s just important to have events where people can socialize and get together with friends and have that human contact,” Gasper said. “(People can come) for a great time, for great music. We do have some outdoor seating. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun – not only a fun day but (we’re) going to try to make it as safe as possible.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
