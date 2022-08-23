Downtown life: Columbus' historic downtown looking at changes to revitalize area

Downtown Columbus has some of the oldest and most iconic building in the city and even Platte County, but it's looking to add a little life to that history.

As the conclusion of a months-long study into revitalizing the downtown area, a board display was presented at Columbus Days Aug. 11-14 with photo renderings of some ideas for making downtown a destination.

City of Columbus Economic Coordinator Jean Van Iperen said the ideas were well-received. Some, like the proposed Frankfort Square changes, were actually pretty popular.

"People really liked the interactive water feature. It's a splash pad during the day and becomes a fountain at night. They also really liked the picnic tables and shelter and more conventional seating," Van Iperen said.

Frankfort Square, being one of the largest spaces in the downtown area, was portrayed as having many changes to show what could be done with the space, including changes to the sidewalks, crosswalks and seating options in the park.

One concept that may seem a little different or uncommon, Van Iperen said, is the notion of painted asphalt on the crosswalks at the corners of the park.

"We actually had shareholder meetings and public meetings to see what the public had in mind for changes downtown," Van Iperen said. "One thing was more color, through art or plants or flowers. Right now we kind of have a concrete jungle kind of thing."

Van Iperen noted that the painted sidewalks can be seen in some larger cities like Kansas City, Missouri or Denver, Colorado.

Van Iperen added that studies showed the vibrant colors near crosswalks or intersections tend to make motorists go slower and take caution. They also hope to make it a community art project.

"By doing the asphalt, we're hoping to incorporate a couple school art classes, art clubs and some small groups like that where people can come down and help with painting and make it a community type of event," Van Iperen said.

On the other end of the spectrum, minor, more quality-of-life improvements, such as to sidewalks, trees, and shrubbery may be on the horizon as well.

Van Iperen said these kinds of changes have to be coordinated with multiple agencies and groups, as well as find funding, which Van Iperen is already starting on.

"A lot's going to depend on what grants I can come up with and what additional funding we can get.," Van Iperen said. "I know there are grants for art and water features, and I've already started applying for those."

Nicole Saalfeld, who owns Cork & Barrel and co-owns Fabulous Forever with her sister Amy Soulliere, has been involved with the process since the beginning. Saalfeld said she's excited that everyone who has voiced their opinions so far seems to agree on core concepts.

"I'm just excited we all seem to agree about the things we sort of need or are lacking downtown," Saalfeld said.

Saalfeld added that compared to other towns in the area, Columbus would benefit from some development in the downtown area, to bring people in.

"It's exciting to the see changes that could potentially happen. Even since we opened Fabulous Forever 10 years ago, the growth has been great," Saalfeld said. "They've added so many things and I'm excited to see potential for things to be brought downtown."

Van Iperen noted that the more colorful additions such as art or greenery, not only make things more desirable for people already living in Columbus, but increases the curb appeal for visitors, who will stay linger and invest more money into the area.

"One of the things is people nowadays are into Instagram photos and if you give them nice places to take photos, they get plastered all over and a million people see. It creates buzz about the community and area and draws people in," Van Iperen said.

The proposed changed also include 11th Street getting some improvements in the way of area sidewalks, the addition of some trees, perhaps, Van Iperen said. Many facets of the proposed changes are hypothetical until the Columbus City Council approves them and starts work.

"These are just proposed improvements, the council hasn't approved any of them yet. We'll create a timeline for probably 10 years that we can easily fit into the budget," Van Iperen said.

Artzy Haven, 2422 13th St., will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 from 5:30-8p.m. where the designers of the proposed projects will present them in-depth.

The changes, big or small, combined with the existing efforts to revitalize downtown will at least help Columbus to become a more desirable place for people to visit, shop and live, Van Iperen said.

"With so much happening with the boutiques, the innovation center, community building, the city council area, library, children's museum and arts council, it's going to create a great destination for people I think," Van Iperen said.