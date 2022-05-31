Downtown projects coming along

The City of Columbus recently announced updates to major projects around town.

According to a May 27 press release, the Community Building, 33rd Avenue Viaduct Uplighting, Reconstruction of 15th Street, Downtown Revitalization Study and Downtown Railroad Grade Separation Study are all progressing forward and energizing the downtown area.

"We realize people get frustrated and we understand that, but we just want everybody to understand also we're doing the best we can to keep everybody updated and if there's any changes," Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram.

The Community Building work continues toward completing the building enclosure, including the roofing, ongoing laying of bricks, and soon the beginning of windows and doors. The project is on schedule for a late spring 2023 opening and final project completion by the end of 2023.

The 33rd Avenue Viaduct Uplighting project is working towards Independence Day operation. The LED lighting will enhance the structural arches with red, white and blue lighting providing an inviting and welcoming vibe to the community.

15th Street from 23rd to 27th Avenues includes the reconstruction of the 50-year-old plus water mains, storm sewer and street and sidewalk replacement.

"One of the more difficult parts which was redoing the storm sewer and all that part of the infrastructure, has been completed," Bulkley said. "So the rest of that work will move along quite quickly now, and more importantly not be as affected by Mother Nature."

Loup Public Power District is working on replacing the electrical street light conduits along with the older street light poles for completion next week. The general contractor is scheduled to follow right behind Loup Power’s work and begin paving subgrade operations. Even with the recent rain event, the general contractor has indicated the project remains on the original schedule for opening to traffic in late July.

The Downtown Railroad Grade Separation and Revitalization Studies are ongoing with listening sessions, public forums, business outreach, land and building inventory, transportation and parking analysis, implementation strategies and so forth. The stakeholders and public will have many opportunities to meet and provide input on these studies.

In addition, other developments including the Columbus Public Schools Kramer Education Center, Samson Green Solutions former Steffy garage redevelopment and other private work and building enhancements are well underway.

According to the city's press release, it understands these projects cause some temporary inconveniences, such as getting to the post office, paying your water bill or visiting the library; however, the investment in these projects will continue to enhance and energize the downtown area.

"We're going to have a whole new vibrant, beautiful downtown building housing a children's museum, a new library. We're talking about wanting it to become the cornerstone of downtown," Bulkley said. "Those people that travel 15th Street and enjoy the west part that got completed a year or so ago, now when we are finally done (with the east part) all of that will be done. It will just be an extremely good road for everybody to use.

"What it boils down to is with all good things comes a little discomfort once in a while. We have to put up with some discomfort to get all the benefits and the good things that we'll enjoy when it's over."

