Viaducts have been a topic of discussion in Columbus for decades, according to City Engineer Rick Bogus.

The last time an idea for a downtown viaduct was seriously discussed was almost 20 years ago, that is, until earlier this month.

A meeting of downtown stakeholders was held Aug. 3 to get perspectives from those whose properties and places of employment may be affected by the possible future construction of a downtown viaduct. It is very early in the discovery process for this project and it will likely be quite a while before a decision is made, Bogus said. They are looking at options, however.

"Just to consider location, what the city council wanted to do was do a study on possible locations for vehicle crossings and pedestrian crossings, whether that's the same structure or two separate, across the Union Pacific tracks," Bogus said.

The viaduct would, if voted on, provide a means of vehicle and foot traffic between the halves of downtown Columbus that lie on opposite sides of the railroad tracks. The viaduct would go over the tracks with a significant amount of headroom and, depending on the design, potentially bridge a space between two different streets instead of simply crossing the tracks.

Following the stakeholders meeting, input from the public became the priority, with Columbus Days serving as a second testing ground and a way to get some public feedback, according to Michael Steffensmeier, an engineer from Wilson and Company, Inc. Engineering and Architects, the firm in charge of this planning and discovery process.

"We're still pretty early on this. We have to do more studies and come up with alternatives. Now we're getting public reactions, 'we want this, they want that.' This project will have to go to a vote by the community to move forward," Steffensmeier said.

The area in question starts near 23rd Avenue downtown, intersecting with the train tracks between 11th and 12th streets. The current survey explores three options that were presented at the Columbus Days table.

One option shows a viaduct spanning 23rd Avenue from Ninth Street to 14th Street in a straight shot. Another shows a slight eastward shift along a similar path. The third would span from 23rd to 26th avenues in a curved shape. Currently, the city is asking for the public's input on all three of these options in an online survey, available at bit.ly/45nKi7o.

Bogus said that with the space the project may take up, a lot of people and businesses may be affected. As such, there are many considerations to be made and plans may yet have to change based on feedback.

"There's a lot of considerations, a lot of complexities, properties and businesses very close to that," Bogus said. "There are people that work and live downtown. We have the railroad crossing. We need to get cars and pedestrians across the railroad track. They sort of split downtown. This would be sewing it together and we want to make sure it's what the public wants."

Steffensmeier said the city wanted to explore options for making the underside of the viaduct that's not directly on the tracks more than just concrete space as well.

"The city wanted to do some beautification with the project, the area under the viaduct. Typically underneath is dead space. They wanted to try to utilize that space, so we brought along a landscape architect, talked about how that could be utilized," Steffensmeier said.

An open house for the general public to view the plans and speak to the designers and some city officials is planned from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Columbus Community Building.

If You Go What: Open house for input by general public on downtown viaduct options. When: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29. Where: Columbus Community Building.

