Draft housing study presented to community

Amy Haase with Omaha-based firm RDG Planning and Design shared some interesting observations about Columbus on Monday as she presented information from a draft version of a local housing study.

Columbus grew in the 2020 census, and several people at Monday's presentation observed that more housing is a must if the community is to support the growth of local businesses.

"We've got 2,000 jobs opening and we've only got 200 people that aren't working," Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. "...Even if everything else is flat, that alone is several hundred units that we need."

Haase agreed. She said that, according to population projections, the Columbus area will need to add housing stock in the coming years. Right now, she said, there are not enough affordable units for sale or rent. Haase stressed that some of the units exist already, but are simply unavailable.

"When we hear from realtors, 'We don't have enough units that are less than $200,000,' it's not that they don't exist, it's that they're filled with individuals who could potentially afford more. But that doesn't always mean they want to move," Haase said.

Usually, Haase said, people's housing is expected to change as they go through life. The expectation is that they will occupy larger and higher maintenance units as they age, typically transitioning from rental apartments to starter homes and then into something bigger. Then, around retirement, people are expected to begin downsizing. However, not everyone follows that path.

"Not everybody wants to move up to a three-car garage and granite countertops, but they would be interested in moving to something lower maintenance," Haase said.

That's where housing variety becomes essential, Haase said. Without it, there can be "for sale" shortages, as is the case in Columbus.

In addressing "for sale" shortages, apartments, duplexes and town homes are often the first solutions that come to mind. Those are an important part of the solution, but, Haase said, they alone do not provide enough variety to meet the needs and desires of various households.

Traditionally thought of as rental housing, apartments and the like aren't always the most well-received properties, either. Haase acknowledged that people may object to the idea of increasing housing density in or near existing neighborhoods, especially neighborhoods that have historically been home to single-family residences.

That kind of reaction has been seen in Columbus and other nearby communities with a high demand for housing, such as David City.

New developments with smaller, detached homes are important, too, but Haase also talked about repurposing existing structures. She mentioned warehouses, shopping centers and industrial buildings in other Midwestern communities that have been turned into or replaced by housing.

"The other piece about that which can be really nice is that you're adding density to a place where it's not going to have as much impact on an adjoining neighborhood," Haase said.

The other key piece for long-term success, Haase said, is housing rehabilitation.

"Those homes that are valued below $200,000 are going to be an important source for us as we move forward," Haase said. "We've got to keep them well-preserved and hopefully also within a moderate price point."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

