Dreams Welcome Week

As one example of how this will be executed, the opening session on Monday will share stories of how Nebraska hometowns are attracting and retaining youth and young adults. First and foremost, we want people to understand that it is possible to attract youth to your hometown. In fact, right now is a unique opportunity to do just that! In the session on November 9th, you’ll learn some things communities can do to increase their odds as we’ll learn what Nebraska students want in the places they call home and the steps you can take to make your community more welcoming and appealing to the next generation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the Wednesday sessions will focus on inviting community members with untapped potential to co-create the future of your hometown. This session will offer tangible tools to help local volunteers understand the abundance of talent and commitment that exists in EVERY hometown and how to utilize it.

Sessions will be held afternoons and evenings Monday through Thursday that week. The schedule concludes with what would normally be the NCF Annual Celebration on Thursday evening, Nov. 12th, and actually this year’s program will be no less inspiring than ever.