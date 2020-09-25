Drinking water warning: City of Genoa has high levels of nitrate in drinking water

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The East-Central District Health Department on Friday issued a warning regarding the water quality in Genoa.

The regular, monthly sample for nitrate analysis collected from a City of Genoa well indicates that the average concentration of nitrate is 11 mg/L (milligrams per liter). This is in violation of the established nitrate drinking water standard of 10 mg/L, East-Central advised.

Two samples, collected from the system on Sept. 21, 2020, confirmed the level of concentration. Nitrate concentration is a concern for infants because they cannot process nitrates in the same way adults can. Because of this, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NE DHHS) advises that City of Genoa water should not be given to infants under 6 months old, and it should not be used to make infant formula. Additional guidance from NE DHHS regarding City of Genoa water includes:

•DO NOT allow infants, pregnant women, or nursing mothers to drink the water. Infants below the age of 6 months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL may experience shortness of breath and have a blue tint totheir lips and skin due to a lack of oxygen. This is referred to as, “blue baby syndrome.” Symptoms in infants candevelop rapidly. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.