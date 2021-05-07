DRIVEN TO SUCCEED: Frerichs is 'jack-of-all-trades' in nursing field

If every nurse at CHI Health-Schuyler is as driven as Gina Frerichs, the hospital is in great hands.

Frerichs — a registered nurse (RN), lactation consultant and child passenger safety technician — started her nursing career in 2003. She has worked at the Alegent Health Memorial Hospital and Schuyler Clinic, East-Central District Health Department and the Veterans Affairs clinic in Norfolk, all while living in Columbus with her husband and four children.

Frerichs is something of a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to nursing. She's had experience in extended care, public health immunizations, obstetrics (OB) and currently works as a swing nurse at CHI-Schuyler caring for medical, surgical and rehab patients and assisting in the ER and OB.

She's also a substitute RN for Columbus Public Schools.

Frerichs said she was originally torn between a life in law enforcement and becoming a neonatologist, a specific type of pediatrician who cares for newborn infants. She said she's been able to enjoy the best of both worlds, though.

"I was in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 530th Military Police Battalion in Columbus. I joined my senior year of high school at Scotus Central Catholic in February of 1996 and completed my enlistment in February of 2004," Frerichs said.