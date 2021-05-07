DRIVEN TO SUCCEED: Frerichs is 'jack-of-all-trades' in nursing field

If every nurse at CHI Health-Schuyler is as driven as Gina Frerichs, the hospital is in great hands.
Frerichs — a registered nurse (RN), lactation consultant and child passenger safety technician — started her nursing career in 2003. She has worked at the Alegent Health Memorial Hospital and Schuyler Clinic, East-Central District Health Department and the Veterans Affairs clinic in Norfolk, all while living in Columbus with her husband and four children.
Frerichs is something of a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to nursing. She's had experience in extended care, public health immunizations, obstetrics (OB) and currently works as a swing nurse at CHI-Schuyler caring for medical, surgical and rehab patients and assisting in the ER and OB.
She's also a substitute RN for Columbus Public Schools.
Frerichs said she was originally torn between a life in law enforcement and becoming a neonatologist, a specific type of pediatrician who cares for newborn infants. She said she's been able to enjoy the best of both worlds, though.
"I was in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 530th Military Police Battalion in Columbus. I joined my senior year of high school at Scotus Central Catholic in February of 1996 and completed my enlistment in February of 2004," Frerichs said.
Frerichs said she enjoyed her military police service, but met with an Army Reserve recruiter at her parents' house 10 days after 9/11.
"I wanted to make a difference in helping after this tragedy, and with the nursing shortage and being a high demand job I knew it would be a safer option for me when I decided to raise a family," Frerichs said. "I decided to switch majors from exercise science/sports medicine and pursue my nursing career."
Frerichs earned her licensed practical nurse (LPN) license and LPN-C certification at Central Community College in 2003 and 2007, respectively. In July 2019, she became an international board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC).
"That was very long and grueling," Frerichs said. "I had to complete 95 hours of lactation-specific education and take 14 health science education classes."
Those classes included anatomy and physiology, nutrition, psychology and basic life support.
"I then had to take an IBCLC board exam, which is the rigorous part as it's offered in multiple languages," Frerichs said.
Frerichs added that it's also probably more difficult to pass than the National Council Licensure Examination for RNs.
Continuing her education has been important to her, though, and she earned her associate RN-nursing degree at Northeast Community College in Norfolk in May 2020.
Frerichs is planning to pursuing a bachelor's of science in nursing (BSN), which she must complete within the next five years for her job at CHI-Schuyler.
"I'm ready to get my BSN, but I'm still deciding between a few online schools," Frerichs said.
Frerichs said her work as an IBCLC lactation consultant has helped fulfill her neonatology dreams and she remains dedicated to growing lactation support services in the region, which she said are lacking.
Frerichs, a part of the Nebraska Breastfeeding Coalition, is also starting a prenatal program at CHI that will include child passenger safety and lactation/breastfeeding support.
"I just got the go-ahead," Frerichs said.
Frerichs is also hard of hearing and is passionate about advocating for others with hearing loss. From 2013 to 2016, she served as a commissioner on the Nebraska Commission of Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
If that wasn't enough, she serves on several volunteer committees and focuses her spare time on her four kids' extra-curricular activities and watching Kansas City Royals baseball.
"I am truly blessed to have worked and currently work with a great group of nurses and support staff," Frerichs said. "I've learned so many valuable experiences from each of my nursing experiences and have truly found my calling."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.