'Driven towards youth': Optimist Club of Columbus serves community, youngsters

On Monday, March 15, Mayor Jim Bulkley declared Youth Appreciation Week starting March 21 during a Columbus City Council meeting.
The designation, which normally takes place in November, was pushed to March after the COVID-19 pandemic threw off plans. The Optimist Club of Columbus will hold its youth appreciation awards next week, which are given to two students from each high school.
“A lot of times you do these youth things that look for the top students,” Optimist Club Board Member Bob Stachura said. “Grades are important but … whoever is chosen is involved in the community, involved with their church, of course they’ve got good grades … we’re looking for a well-rounded student.”
Stachura, who has been with the club for over 40 years, said he initially got involved while working for a company in Columbus.
“Everything we do is driven towards youth,” he said. “We sponsor different things.”
The Optimist Club is involved with giving out scholarships, an Easter egg hunt, a Santa Claus for rent program and a Law Enforcement Week in May. There is also an opportunity for those in need - such as someone battling cancer, to receive grants, Stachura said.
“Two or three of our members are Santa Claus,” he added.
For a while last year, the club met virtually. Most of their programs were canceled.
“The Easter egg hunt was kind of different. 1C | The Sanctuary had a deal where they handed out bags of candy at Halloween. So since our Easter Egg hunt was canceled, we had all these eggs pretty packed,” Stachura added. “We put them all in sacks and we actually handed them out at 1C.”
The plan this year: To go back to doing everything like it was done in the past, he said. But, Stachura said the Easter egg hunt probably won’t happen. After 40 years of doing the hunt, the COVID-19 pandemic messed that up.
“We’re back to meeting, and we meet on Friday at noon at Hy-Vee,” he noted, adding the group was getting its programs back. “Even with our youth appreciation, we’re social distancing somewhat but it seems like it’s got a lot more relaxed in the State of Nebraska.”
Members are returning, current Club President Dale Rosendahl said, noting there are now COVID vaccines and the governor has relaxed restrictions.
For Rosendahl, the Optimist Club is important because it gives its members goals and a purpose as well as socialization. He said for youth, the club makes a “diverse amount of activities” available.
“The focus with Optimist is trying to do youth development in the long run,” he added.
Rosendahl has been involved with the club for around 20 years, he noted.
“It’s a good local group,” he said.
The kids are really good, Stachura said.
“(They’re) involved with a lot of activities,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.