'Driven towards youth': Optimist Club of Columbus serves community, youngsters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Easter egg hunt was kind of different. 1C | The Sanctuary had a deal where they handed out bags of candy at Halloween. So since our Easter Egg hunt was canceled, we had all these eggs pretty packed,” Stachura added. “We put them all in sacks and we actually handed them out at 1C.”

The plan this year: To go back to doing everything like it was done in the past, he said. But, Stachura said the Easter egg hunt probably won’t happen. After 40 years of doing the hunt, the COVID-19 pandemic messed that up.

“We’re back to meeting, and we meet on Friday at noon at Hy-Vee,” he noted, adding the group was getting its programs back. “Even with our youth appreciation, we’re social distancing somewhat but it seems like it’s got a lot more relaxed in the State of Nebraska.”

Members are returning, current Club President Dale Rosendahl said, noting there are now COVID vaccines and the governor has relaxed restrictions.

For Rosendahl, the Optimist Club is important because it gives its members goals and a purpose as well as socialization. He said for youth, the club makes a “diverse amount of activities” available.

“The focus with Optimist is trying to do youth development in the long run,” he added.