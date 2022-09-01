Drought impact: How the current weather affects local farms

It's no secret that the recent hot, dry weather has been hard on plants. Dry grass, constant irrigation and sinking water levels in local rivers evidence a drought, which can affect local farmers.

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (NRD) Assistant General Manager Brian Bruckner said Norfolk, where the NRD is operated, is the driest it has been in recorded history, according to data from weather observation devices from both the University of Nebraska and the National Weather Service.

"I started looking at the data and I was alarmed, I thought I better fact check myself here," Bruckner said. "I visited with the National Weather Service in Valley and Norfolk experienced the driest year on record since 1894."

Wayne Ohnesorg, extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Norfolk, said this kind of dry weather affects every farmer differently, depending on their planning and their crop insurance.

"As to what they can or can’t do the big thing for any of them is to talk to their crop insurance reps before they take a leap out and do something different than they normally do," Ohnesorg said.

Ohnesorg added that with extra irrigation to combat the dry growing conditions, increased attention to and maintenance on irrigation devices will likely be needed.

"They do need to keep up with the maintenance of those systems, just because they're running more they’ll break down more, they're standard mechanical systems," Ohnesorg said.

Andrew Beavers, owner of Beavers Produce in Rogers in nearby Colfax County, said that the drought this year has put a strain on some of his crops, though he's implemented some changes to combat the heat and changing irrigation allocations.

"We're doing a lot more drip irrigation, it's a lot more water-efficient than overhead watering," Beavers said. "Pretty much all of our fields are irrigated, but we're irrigating a lot more than last year, pretty much every day we're irrigating now."

Beavers added that they have started using plastic mulch sheets in some areas, which keeps the heat down in the soil, and adding shade covers to some of his high tunnel structures.

Ohnesorg added that some kinds of pests can be more prevalent in droughts, such as spider mites, who thrive in the hot dry weather and even drain the corn of its moisture. Ohnesorg said they typically show up on areas that aren't watered as much, such as corners of a field or spots near intersections where dust settles on the corn.

"If you've got a center pivot you usually have those corners of the field that don’t get irrigation, and you watch those spots that are on a road intersection. You get the dust from the road that settles on the corn and tends to dry those areas out a little bit faster," Ohnesorg said.

While Beavers hasn't dealt with spider mites, he has gone up against narrower harvest windows than other years.

"This spring, our peas we should have been able to harvest them for a few extra weeks but they got so hot and so dry so quick they just sort of burned up," Beavers said. "Lettuce, radishes, a regular year you'd be able to harvest for a lot longer window but in the heat they wilt and you lose production that way."

Bruckner said the NRD checks groundwater levels in September and March, to see how much water has been used by irrigation. With little rainfall to replenish the groundwater supply and more irrigation than usual, he's not sure what levels will look like yet.

"Observation of decline is typical. When we get a year like this where demand spikes exponentially, we look at how far we took it down and what response we might have in the future and if we rely on groundwater to sustain agriculture, how long we're able to do so," Bruckner said.

However, in a press release on Aug. 24, Bruckner noted that drought is typical of this region and it is his department's job to keep the groundwater reserves at a healthy level.

"Though our current situation isn’t comparable to that in the west, the time for proactive measures is upon us to ensure that the long-term viability of the groundwater resource can be protected for the future," Bruckner said in the release.