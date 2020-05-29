Drozd recalls local history in published book

The book contains nearly 70 short stories.

“Probably one of the best stories that had the most commentary on was the Drozd and Foreman gang," Drozd said. "There were a lot of relatives from the Foreman family that didn’t know a lot about it. I got a lot of inquiries; letters and phone calls about that. I remember it very well because mom and dad talked a lot about it."

The feud between the two families Drozd speaks of carries all the way back to Europe where, because of ethnic differences between Germans and Poles, the Foremans and Drozds were always at each other's necks. That rivalry carried over to the United States where those groups, and the Swedes, settled in different parts of the area and founded their own schools to try and preserve their identity.

In those early days, there were cliques and incidents of violence.

Drozd grew up with five siblings. His father, Alex, and mother, Anna, gave birth to six but one died in infancy. They were first-generation Americans after their parents had come from Poland.

Polish was the language of the household until the children reached school age.

Drozd mentions some on his family but saved most of those stories for the memoirs. Those remain unpublished as a gift to the family.