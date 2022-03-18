Drozd wins state with 'killer performance'

Lakeview High School senior Ben Drozd said he entered the speech season performing in the entertainment category for the first time on “a whim.” He ended the season by winning the state title in the very same category.

On Wednesday, Drozd capped off his last year on the team with a state speech title during the final tournament of the season held at Kearney High School.

“It (winning state) shows the hard work and dedication that I put in all year really came through for me,” Drozd said.

Drozd said going into the competition he hoped to go to finals but as the day went on he felt confident in his speech, thinking he could place near the top. But when he performed for the final time he said he thought he could win it all.

Speech coach Amy Eisenmenger said she was ecstatic with Drozd’s last speech, adding jokingly she almost stood up and shouted for him.

“His final performance was just awesome,” she said. “Usually speech rooms are pretty quiet but I just wanted to yell because I was so excited at just how great of a performance it was at finals. It was pretty flawless. … He had a killer performance at finals.”

Eisenmenger said she initially thought he would at least place in the top three so she “freaked out” when she heard Drozd's name.

“It was just awesome to have him win the whole thing,” she said.

Drozd admitted he didn’t have the best start to the season in entertainment. He had done persuasive speeches in previous years but he only competed in entertainment to have fun, Drozd added.

Still, he said he took the constructive criticism from the judges and coaches about his entertainment speech to heart and spent hours upon hours practicing his speech.

“Beginning of the year, I wasn’t as successful as I wanted to be but I just kept working at it and getting better and better,” he said.

Drozd singled out one coach in particular who helped him: Tony Blaser. Drozd said Blaser worked with him quite a bit throughout the season, including going over the speech one last time before finals. Eisenmenger also praised Blaser's involvement.

Eisenmenger said she was amazed as Drozd improved throughout the season.

“He’s a really, really hard working kid,” she said. “He would put in hours of practice every week. He was constantly improving and changing things in his speech each week to make it better.”

Eisenmenger added it was also important to see Drozd enjoy performing his entertainment speech all year long.

When Drozd looks back on the season, he said he’s thankful that his hard work paid off.

“I was able to get my goal of placing at state – but not only placing but winning,” he said. “Coming into the year, I really didn’t think I could win state.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.