Drug Take Back experiences changes

The Columbus Police Department’s Med Take Back program, which allows people to dispose of unused prescription and over-the-counter medication, is changing.
CPD Investigator Jeremy Zywiez said the purpose of the program is to keep unwanted or expired medications out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them, such as a visitor who has been looking through bathrooms and medicine cabinets.
“We want to provide a safe and proper way to dispose of them,” he said.
The unit was formerly located in the lobby of the old police department. People were able to drop off medication and leave without having to provide any personal information.
Lately, people have been placing needles and other sharps into the box which can lead to safety issues, even though guidelines are posted on the unit. With the police department having moved into its new building, 2330 14th St., this month, the process for disposing of unused medication has modified.
Those wanting to utilize the program will need to call and set up an appointment with one of the department’s community service technicians. They will then arrive at the police department at the scheduled time and enter the evidence review room which is located just off of the lobby. There is a drawer in the room that can be accessed by a technician on the other side; the technician will then ensure that the item is indeed an accepted material.
“We think it’ll be a little bit better,” Zywiez noted.
The appointment is necessary as community service technicians are not always on-site at the police department.
People can still expect privacy as technicians will not collect personal information or inventory the medication. Once accepted, the medications and container(s) the medication is inside will be incinerated.
“They’re a big benefit to the community,” Zywiez said of the Med Take Back boxes. “When we started this a few years back, it was just flooded. We had to empty it constantly. We had a lot of positive feedback.”
Materials accepted at the Columbus Police Department’s Med Take Back program are over-the-counter and prescription medication and pet medication in the forms of pills, patches, creams, liquids and powders.
Sharps, such as needles, are not accepted.
Zywiez recommends that those who do not know how to dispose of needles or other sharps should contact their health care provider.
Pharmacies also offer similar programs, such as Tooley Drug and Homecare, 2615 13th St.
Although the pharmacy does not have a unit for visitors to directly drop unused medication into, they can still hand it to employees.
“We take it from them and it’s in the original container and it goes right into the box,” said Jamie Heine, a Tooley pharmacist.
As for controlled substances, customers can request pre-addressed envelopes in which they can mail the medication to a government facility for proper disposal.
Heine said that those who use sharps often store used items in a hard container, such as an empty laundry detergent bottle. Once filled, that container is then placed in the trash.
Needles or other sharps still containing medication will often have instructions for disposal, Heine noted.
Special sharps containers can also be purchased.
“If purchasing sharps containers from us, we will take that back if they’re purchasing another one,” Heine said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zywiez noted that he, along with the rest of the Columbus Police Department, is thankful for community support.
“We’re very appreciative of the support from the community,” Zywiez said. “Everything we’ve tried to implement, we get a lot of support from this community.
“As law enforcement, we’re asking the public to make a lot of rapid changes and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
