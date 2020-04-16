Drug Take Back experiences changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Columbus Police Department’s Med Take Back program, which allows people to dispose of unused prescription and over-the-counter medication, is changing.

CPD Investigator Jeremy Zywiez said the purpose of the program is to keep unwanted or expired medications out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them, such as a visitor who has been looking through bathrooms and medicine cabinets.

“We want to provide a safe and proper way to dispose of them,” he said.

The unit was formerly located in the lobby of the old police department. People were able to drop off medication and leave without having to provide any personal information.

Lately, people have been placing needles and other sharps into the box which can lead to safety issues, even though guidelines are posted on the unit. With the police department having moved into its new building, 2330 14th St., this month, the process for disposing of unused medication has modified.