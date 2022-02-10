Dry winter brings about burn ban

With recent windy conditions and a lack of moisture, just a spark can start a grass fire.

For that reason, the Columbus Fire Department began enforcing a burn ban a couple of weeks ago.

"We noticed that it was extremely dry so we put a burn ban out," Interim Columbus Fire Chief Kyle Lingenfelter said. "We're not giving out burn permits."

Lingenfelter said the Columbus area has seen numerous grass fires in the last few weeks.

"We've seen an uptick in grass fires recently. ... Along with the dry conditions, it's...how windy it's been. ... It's a terrible combination," Lingenfelter said, indicating that wind allows a grass fire to spread quickly.

He said the burn ban will remain in effect until the area gets some decent moisture.

"The long-range forecast is currently showing above normal temperatures and average to below average precipitation for at least the next 14 days, and even after that it still looks warmer than normal," Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said. "...Even though that's the forecast, it's not set in stone."

On the flip side, the lack of precipitation means that the Loup and Platte rivers are currently low.

"They're expecting the ice that we have to start clearing out, if it's not already clearing out. What that basically means is the ice will be moving. Generally it could be a concern but we don't have a lot of extra moisture...so the water levels are fairly low," Hofbauer said. "If we do get some minor jams it's really not likely to cause any problems other than some low land flooding, if even that."

Hofbauer added that predictions have the ice season ending sooner this year than normal.

"As of right now, the weather service out of Hastings is saying that we could be at the end of our ice jam season significantly earlier than we normally are," Hofbauer said. "...(The end is) usually in March."

While Platte County and the surrounding areas wait for precipitation, Lingenfelter urged residents to exercise caution.

"Watch what we do with cigarette butts -- make sure we put that in the right receptacle and not toss it out the window," Lingenfelter said. "..."(If they have) a burn barrel with their trash in there, they need to really watch the wind conditions with that."

Lingenfelter said people should also be careful when driving in fields.

In neighboring Butler County, trains have been known to throw sparks that start grass fires.

"We've had them in years past where the trains going through between Rising City and David City lit up a grass fire -- not lately, but it has happened," Butler County Emergency Manager Mark Doehling said. "We've had wheel bearings go out on vehicles, like on a trailer or something, that will send sparks into the ditch."

Early notification and early suppression are key, so if residents do see a fire, they should -- as always -- call 911.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

