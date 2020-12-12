Duck Race successful despite pandemic

Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz waded into a swimming pool on Friday afternoon to select 23 winning ducks for this year's Duck Race event in Columbus.

The Columbus Area United Way's Duck Race typically takes place in the lazy river at Pawnee Plunge Water Park, 560 33rd Ave., during Columbus Days. Since the summer event was canceled this year due to COVID-19, though, the event was rescheduled and modified.

"It's more of a Duck Pluck this year rather than a Duck Race," United Way Development Director Jo Suess said.

This year, the rubber ducks were set afloat in the pool at the Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St.

"With the lazy river with the flow, they actually do race and we have this finish line created so only one duck can wiggle across at a time. With randomly picking the winners out of the pool, we tried to come up with an idea of who should that be and turned it into a fun contest," Suess said.

Loeffelholz said the Duck Race is a popular event in the area.