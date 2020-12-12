Duck Race successful despite pandemic

Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz waded into a swimming pool on Friday afternoon to select 23 winning ducks for this year's Duck Race event in Columbus.
The Columbus Area United Way's Duck Race typically takes place in the lazy river at Pawnee Plunge Water Park, 560 33rd Ave., during Columbus Days. Since the summer event was canceled this year due to COVID-19, though, the event was rescheduled and modified.
"It's more of a Duck Pluck this year rather than a Duck Race," United Way Development Director Jo Suess said.
This year, the rubber ducks were set afloat in the pool at the Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St.
"With the lazy river with the flow, they actually do race and we have this finish line created so only one duck can wiggle across at a time. With randomly picking the winners out of the pool, we tried to come up with an idea of who should that be and turned it into a fun contest," Suess said.
Loeffelholz said the Duck Race is a popular event in the area.
"It's just another way for people to give to United Way campaign besides just donating money," Loeffelholz said.
The leaders of the three area school districts — Columbus Public's Loeffelholz, Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas and Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka — competed for the honor of picking out the winning ducks.
People voted for a "duck plucker" by making donations to the United Way in the name of the school of their choice.
"I think I had an anonymous donor at the end push me over the top," Loeffelholz said, chuckling. "I was really hoping Mr. Ohnoutka would win."
Tickets for the Duck Race were sold until 1 p.m. on Friday. As of about 10 a.m., there were more than 11,000 tickets sold.
The event began at 2 p.m. Friday and was livestreamed on Facebook by News Channel Nebraska - Columbus.
Support Local Journalism
There were 10 main prize winners. Kamie Bierman was the top prize $10,000 winner. The other nine prize winners were Steve Wortman, Tara Watchorn, Mary Hasselbach, Brodie Mackey, Don Fowler, Doug and Ramona Kluth, Angie Brandenburg, Kody Kasik and Maria Santillan.
A breakdown of who won what can be found on columbusunitedway.com/duck-race.
There were also 13 "lucky duck" winners, each of whom will receive $100 in Columbus Bucks to be used at any participating Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce business.
Those winners were Richard Bedolla, Deb Kallenbach, Mary Raimondo, Lynette Hogelin, Kathy Claassen, Connor Carlson, David Logan, Megan Williamson, Marie Kapels, Philip Zegers, Jeff Heinrich, James Holmberg and Susan Pabian.
The Columbus Area United Way campaign goal this year is $850,000. Suess said the organization didn't increase its goal dramatically because of the way COVID-19 has impacted charitable giving.
"The $850,000 goal is basically what we raised last year. We hoped that if we could reach that goal, all our partner agencies that we fund would be able to keep that stability in their budgets, in their programming," Suess said.
Although the Duck Race has taken place, the United Way campaign is still going on.
"We close the campaign on Dec. 31," Suess said. "What that means is you don't necessarily have to have the actual cash donation right now but anyone can make a pledge and pay on it in 2021."
As of Wednesday, the United Way had reached 88% of its funding goal.
"That doesn't include the Duck Race and we have several businesses that are out yet, so we're still working on it," Suess said.
Suess said campaign volunteers have had a harder time reaching businesses this year due to COVID-19 and said anyone who wants to donate just needs to give the United Way a call. Information on donating can also be found on the nonprofit's website, columbusunitedway.com
The money will be used to support the United Way's direct programs and its 19 partner agencies.
"We focus on education, financial stability and health," Suess said. "We have goals under each of those pillars and all of our partners and all of our funding have to align with the goals that we have set under those three pillars."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.