Due diligence extended for temporary casino in Columbus

A temporary Harrah’s casino is still on track to come to Ag Park in Columbus and the provisional license may be approved as early as Dec. 14.

The Platte County Agricultural Society Board of Directors OK’d, at its monthly meeting on Nov. 28, an amendment with Harrah’s Nebraska to extend the due diligence period on a lease agreement.

As previously reported by the Telegram, the Ag Society and Caesars Entertainment, which will build and operate the Harrah’s casino, entered into an agreement in September for the temporary use of the downstairs exhibit hall at Ag Park until a permanent casino is built.

The Platte County Fair would still be held as usual, though exhibits will be moved to a different area.

The permanent casino is set to be constructed on the former Wishbones property, which is on land located between Highway 81 and Lost Creek Parkway northwest of Columbus. The new facility will have a sports bar, sports book, slot machines and electric games and a simulcast area, as well as a 1-mile horse racing track.

There will be some renovations needed at Ag Park for the temporary casino, which will feature slot machines and other video machines, the Telegram previously reported, but no table games.

Platte County Agricultural Society Chairman Gregg Melliger said the agreement’s due diligence period is ending Dec. 12. The due diligence period, Melliger explained, was put into place in case state officials did not give the go-ahead on the licensing.

According to Melliger, casino officials are expecting to be approved for the provisional license at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. As such, officials asked for a one-week extension of the due diligence period.

“If they're asking for an extension, they're not going to pull the plug on this,” Melliger said. “They're just wanting to do it after they get the licensing.”

Melliger said as of now, officials are planning on opening the temporary casino in March 2023 and a crew was going to be sent to Ag Park this week to look over the building.

“Hopefully they'll have their license by the 14th,” Melliger said. “They'll probably start construction basically on the 15th and work seven days a week. After that due diligence period is up, they will back pay us from Oct. 17 until December.”

Minutes from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission’s Nov. 9 meeting state that the vote on Harrah’s Nebraska’s provisional license would be tabled until the next meeting due to waiting for an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office regarding license transfer. The minutes also state that casino officials are looking at a 12 to 14 week construction timeline once the license is approved.

Melliger added at the Agricultural Society’s Nov. 28 meeting that they’re still considering options for the future of Ag Park, such as moving to a new location or constructing new buildings on the current land. Melliger said he’s looked at a few locations and has plans to look at some other sites within the next week.

In other business, the board will also be looking at reducing its numbers and adjusting its district boundaries.

The Platte County Agricultural Society board is made up of 15 members, though it currently has 13 due to one member passing away and another resigning. Melliger said he’s heard some comments from the public about the board being too large.

“It probably is nowadays because of representation … we have areas that is not as needed now as it was 40 years ago,” Melliger said.

Board Member Josh Johnson said he believed it to be a good idea, noting that he serves on the Columbus Area United Way Board of Directors and they are also wanting to reduce the size of the board.

“We found that the larger we got as a board, the less participation we had and we had less people actively engaged in the board. What we wanted to do is turn that around rather have this smaller group that's highly engaged,” Johnson said.

Melliger said legal counsel advised the board’s bylaws could be changed to reduce the board, but recommended that it would not go into effect until at least 2024 or a later year. Melliger added waiting for vacancies to come up would make the transition easier.

Melliger suggested the executive committee meet before the full board’s regular meeting in December to review the existing district boundaries and recommend adjustments that would reduce the size of the board.