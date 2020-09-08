Duncan blood drive

Over the weekend, the Village of Duncan hosted its first blood drive in 12 years.
Between 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, people arrived in waves at the Duncan Fire Hall, 921 Eighth St., to donate blood. There were 26 donation slots open for the day and all 26 were filled.
Duncan Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Josh Dahlberg and American Red Cross Account Manager Kyle Jensen helped organize the blood drive.
As far as Jensen could remember, Saturday was the first blood drive in Duncan since 2008.
“For them to have almost 26 people scheduled is tremendous. I hope everything goes well and they might be able to do another drive in the future,” Jensen said.
He said the trouble in smaller, rural communities is making it convenient for people to donate blood. But, Jensen said people in those communities are loyal donors.
Dahlberg, for instance, has been a regular donor since 2008, when the Red Cross began doing double red blood cell donations.
“I’ve been religiously doing the double reds three times a year ever since,” Dahlberg said.
Double red blood cell donations take only red blood cells from donors, returning the other blood components. They allow people to give twice the number of red blood cells as a whole blood donation.
Red blood cells are the frequently used blood component and the Red Cross encourages those with blood type O, A negative or B negative to donate double red blood cells.
Dahlberg said the blood drive at the Fire Hall has been in the works since he met Jensen about a year ago.
There were no walk-ins at the blood drive. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were required to pre-register and schedule an appointment. Donors were required to wear masks and underwent a temperature check and health screening at the door.
Right now, the Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. That, Jensen said, has helped attract some donors. Jensen helps organize blood drives in a five-county area, most of which are within an hour of Columbus.
“I saw around 200 first time donors back in July. So hopefully they all had a good experience,” Jensen said. “There’s always that constant need for donations.”
It’s important to note, though, that donating blood and receiving an antibody test is not a substitute for being tested for COVID-19.
But for people who have donated blood or are interested in doing so, Jensen said the best way to get antibody test results is to download the Red Cross blood donor app.
“Then they will get the results in about seven to 10 days,” Jensen said.
The Red Cross and other groups that organize blood drives depend heavily on blood drive events at businesses, high schools and colleges, which have been harder to organize due to the pandemic.
“We’ve had a lot of cancellations due to the concern,” Jensen said. “Some of the businesses aren’t back fully, staff-wise.”
Many high schools and colleges have not been able to hold blood drives, either.
“We’re going to lose quite a few units because of that," Jensen said. "Usually we get about 20% of our donations from the high schools and colleges, so that’s going to be kind of a big factor."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
