Duncan blood drive

Red blood cells are the frequently used blood component and the Red Cross encourages those with blood type O, A negative or B negative to donate double red blood cells.

Dahlberg said the blood drive at the Fire Hall has been in the works since he met Jensen about a year ago.

There were no walk-ins at the blood drive. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were required to pre-register and schedule an appointment. Donors were required to wear masks and underwent a temperature check and health screening at the door.

Right now, the Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. That, Jensen said, has helped attract some donors. Jensen helps organize blood drives in a five-county area, most of which are within an hour of Columbus.

“I saw around 200 first time donors back in July. So hopefully they all had a good experience,” Jensen said. “There’s always that constant need for donations.”

It’s important to note, though, that donating blood and receiving an antibody test is not a substitute for being tested for COVID-19.

But for people who have donated blood or are interested in doing so, Jensen said the best way to get antibody test results is to download the Red Cross blood donor app.