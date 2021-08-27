Duncan celebrating 150th this weekend

Area residents can head to Duncan for a good time this weekend as the village celebrates 150 years since its establishment in 1871.
The celebration starts with an 8 a.m. fun run on Saturday, Aug. 28, and wraps up with live music the following evening, with plenty to do and see in between.
According to flyers for the event, there will be turtle races, a bounce house, a dunk tank and a display of Duncan memorabilia, with live music and food trucks to accompany the festivities.
"We have adults and children doing a tractor pull event on Sunday," Duncan 150th Celebration Committee Member and Village of Duncan Board Chairman Jeff Oppliger said. "This is a pedal tractor pull. It's a kids' novelty item but we're having fun with it and allowing adults to get involved."
Oppliger said other fun events include a co-ed softball tournament, a corn on the cob eating contest, a talent show and a parade.
Parents of the Duncan wrestling team will be helping out at the event and are volunteering to run a beer garden, open all day Aug. 28 and 29. Another big partner of the event is the East Central Chapter of the Midwest Street-Rod Association, which is responsible for hosting a car and antique tractor show on Aug. 29.
"We're the host club for the show. We have trophies and we're having the participants pick their favorites," East Central Chapter President Doug Adamy said.
Adamy said the Village of Duncan will also select a people's choice award winner. He added that the first 150 cars to arrive will receive a dash plaque.
"You may not walk out with a trophy, but you're going to walk out with a nice goody bag," Adamy said.
Adamy said he hopes to see some participants come from as far as Omaha or Lincoln.
"I know a few cars are coming from Omaha, some cars are coming from Norfolk. We're hoping to get a lot of them. Hopefully, some people from Grand Island will show up or Central City," Adamy said.
A full schedule of events can be found on the Duncan's 150th Facebook page.
Oppliger said the 150th committee in charge of the celebration has worked with the Columbus Area Visitors Bureau to advertise it. He said the committee has been fundraising for the celebration for a number of months, too.
Oppliger said some of the major fundraisers have been an Oct. 10 trivia night at Pulaski Hall in Duncan and an ongoing raffle for a commemorative Henry rifle.
Raffle tickets are $10 and anyone can enter at any time.
"Raffle tickets are available all through our event. We're actually doing the drawing for the commemorative rifle on Sunday," Oppliger said.
Anyone who misses out on the raffle can order a commemorative rifle for $509 until Aug. 31. Details on how to do that are available on the Duncan's 150th Facebook page. Otherwise, people looking for some celebratory merchandise can pick up a 150th T-shirt in Duncan this weekend.
Oppliger said the event is only possible thanks to the Duncan 150th Celebration Committee's hard work over the last two years.
Oppliger and his wife, Michelle S. Oppliger, are two committee members. Other important contributors include Carla and Josh Dahlberg, Joann and Gary Schlesinger, Steve and Diane Langton, Theresa Wenske, Chantell Groteluschen, Harry "Spider" Prososki and Kelly Muchmore.
"The thing I really want to emphasize is the hard work that the 150th committee has put into planning the event itself," Oppliger said. "...They have sacrificed a lot of evenings and have been stressing to plan this event for well over a year."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.