Duncan celebrating 150th this weekend

"We're the host club for the show. We have trophies and we're having the participants pick their favorites," East Central Chapter President Doug Adamy said.

Adamy said the Village of Duncan will also select a people's choice award winner. He added that the first 150 cars to arrive will receive a dash plaque.

"You may not walk out with a trophy, but you're going to walk out with a nice goody bag," Adamy said.

Adamy said he hopes to see some participants come from as far as Omaha or Lincoln.

"I know a few cars are coming from Omaha, some cars are coming from Norfolk. We're hoping to get a lot of them. Hopefully, some people from Grand Island will show up or Central City," Adamy said.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Duncan's 150th Facebook page.