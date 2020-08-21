Duncan couple using wedding anniversary to help local venue

A benefit polka dance is being held on Sept. 6 at Pulaski Hall in Duncan, just in time to celebrate a local couple's 50th wedding anniversary.
The Urkoski Orchestra will be providing the music. The dance starts at 7 p.m. and is slated to go until 11 p.m. The event is intended as a benefit to support Pulaski Hall on 10th Street in Duncan.
72-year-old Duncan resident Robert Slusarski got the ball rolling on the whole thing, but he just wants it to be a nice date night for him and his wife, Bernadine Slusarski. On Sept. 12, they will celebrate their 50th anniversary.
Robert and Bernadine were married in Pulaski Hall in 1970 and the Urkoski Orchestra played at their wedding.
“Actually, Gene Urkoski was the leader of the band then and he still is,” Robert said.
Robert and Bernadine both grew up in Duncan and they met during school. Thanks to their Polish heritage, Robert and Bernadine have been dancing the polka their entire lives.
Once, Robert said, community dances were held every weekend.
“There was one in Duncan or Platte Center or Tarnov or Silver Creek or Clarks or Fullerton. There was always one somewhere,” Robert recalled.
Times have changed, but Robert said he hopes that people will hear about the event and attend it. If 100 people show up, he said, that would be good.
“It’ll be mostly people my age. We do have some kids that follow, but it’s mostly people our age,” Robert said.
The goal for the evening – aside from giving Robert and Bernadine a chance to polka together – is to raise money to support Pulaski Hall.
“Gary and Joan Schlesinger take care of the Pulaski Hall and have for years,” Robert said. “They were saying how they just weren’t booked this year. And I said, ‘I need a polka dance and you need some income. I’ll provide the band, you provide the hall and you can have everything.’”
Free will donations are encouraged and all proceeds will go to the Pulaski Hall Improvement Fund. Attendees are being asked to bring their own beverages and all state Directed Health Measures will be followed.
Gary said he doubts that they will come close to hitting the hall's 300-person capacity.
“We’re going to put a big sign (asking people) to wear masks if possible,” Robert said.
Weddings, graduations and retirement parties – the events that normally keep Pulaski Hall busy – have all been canceled due to the pandemic, Gary said. Gary said the hall is approximately 95 years old.
“In an old place like that there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done,” Gary said. “We need some more siding on it, we need to fix the front end up, get better lighting.”
All the money the hall makes is used to upkeep the building.
“We’re just hoping for a good turnout so we can have a good time and help support the improvement fund,” Gary said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
