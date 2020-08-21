Duncan couple using wedding anniversary to help local venue

“It’ll be mostly people my age. We do have some kids that follow, but it’s mostly people our age,” Robert said.

The goal for the evening – aside from giving Robert and Bernadine a chance to polka together – is to raise money to support Pulaski Hall.

“Gary and Joan Schlesinger take care of the Pulaski Hall and have for years,” Robert said. “They were saying how they just weren’t booked this year. And I said, ‘I need a polka dance and you need some income. I’ll provide the band, you provide the hall and you can have everything.’”

Free will donations are encouraged and all proceeds will go to the Pulaski Hall Improvement Fund. Attendees are being asked to bring their own beverages and all state Directed Health Measures will be followed.

Gary said he doubts that they will come close to hitting the hall's 300-person capacity.

“We’re going to put a big sign (asking people) to wear masks if possible,” Robert said.

Weddings, graduations and retirement parties – the events that normally keep Pulaski Hall busy – have all been canceled due to the pandemic, Gary said. Gary said the hall is approximately 95 years old.