Duncan man involved in fatal accident to appear in court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Duncan man allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident is set to appear in Platte County Court later this month.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Hieb, 56, on April 2 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious bodily injury.

Hieb appeared in court that same day, at which time his bond was set at $25,000.

Hieb is due back in Platte County Court at 10:30 a.m. on May 20.

“The matter remains under investigation and a formal complaint has yet to be filed by the Platte County Attorney’s Office,” Platte County Attorney Carl Hart, said, in an email Wednesday.

According to reports, on April 2, Hieb had been driving a 1990 Chevy C1500 pickup westbound on East 8th Street when he allegedly struck 19-year-old Columbus resident Jaqueline Robledo, who had been walking westbound on East 8th Street.

Robledo was later pronounced deceased at the Columbus Community Hospital.