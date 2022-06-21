Duncan Ribfest back in action this weekend

Once again Duncan will be the place to be this weekend for good food and entertainment for attendees of all ages.

The 18th annual Duncan Ribfest will be held from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults while kids 10 and younger get in for free.

Gary Schlesinger, an organizer of the event, said there will also be a bounce house for kids and Gottberg Brew Pub, of Columbus, will have root beer floats.

Proceeds from the Ribfest goes back into the community.

“The whole thing is, Duncan Ribfest is set up for nonprofit organizations to make money,” Schlesinger said. “It really was set up for and the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department and the Duncan Wrestling Club, this is our fundraiser for our two (groups) and then they'll be somebody coming in, a nonprofit boys and girls organization selling pop and water.”

There will be more barbeque vendors than ever this year. They include Coffey Hog Wild BBQ out of McCool Junction; Borer BBQ from Morse Bluff, voted best ribs in 2021; 9 South Charcoal BBQ out of Lincoln, voted best ribs runner-up at the 2011 Duncan Ribfest; H&H Catering out of Arcadia, voted runner-up at the 2019 Duncan Ribfest; Hog Stop BBQ; Brewster's Backyard BBQ from Columbus; Uncle Jarrol's Pub-B-Que out of Norfolk; and Carolina Catering out of St. Paul, Minnesota.

“It's a family affair, and hopefully everybody comes in and has a good time,” Schlesinger said. “Plenty of food, great entertainment. We'll have a beer garden. And we got one of the best show bands out of Canada as our headliner, Big Top Radio.”

Big Top Radio is an ‘80s rock tribute group that performs the music of such bands as Poison, Scorpions, Joan Jett, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Queen and Twisted Sister. They perform on Saturday, along with Rev. Lee Danger Phillips and JJ and the Boys. Route 66 and Travelin Musicians are slated to perform on Sunday.

Ribfest always draws in a big crowd to the Village of Duncan, noted Duncan Village President Jeff Oppliger.

“We're looking forward to having everybody out again this year and hopefully the weather holds for us so we can have a fun celebration for our friends and family,” Oppliger said. “It's a big deal for us. We look forward to it every year and our attendance continues to grow.”

Last year saw good attendance, despite the event being completed canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hoping people still go out, with the gas prices the way they are and everything,” Schlesinger said.

Roughly 60 volunteers help out with Duncan Ribfest each year. He noted the hard work the volunteers put into the event.

“I'd like to thank all the volunteers that help make it success because without the volunteers, we wouldn't be successful,” Schlesinger said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

