Duncan Ribfest canceled

People will have to wait another year to get their hands on finger-licking good ribs at Duncan Ribfest. Organizers recently announced their decision to cancel this year’s annual event, planned for June 27-28, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t a decision made lightly, according to Ribfest Coordinator Gary Schlesinger, but there were several factors that made it clear it was necessary to cancel instead of postponing it until later this summer.
First, he said he met with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Office about the restrictions in place and was told there was no telling when the Directed Health Measures would be lifted. If they’re still in place later this summer, he noted, they would have been hard to enforce.
Additionally, Schlesinger said talking with the event’s various barbecue vendors played a part. With the meatpacking industry heavily impacted by the pandemic, it has resulted in meat shortages and rising prices around the world. Barbecue vendors are challenged getting product right now, and even if they got it in time, Schlesinger said they would have struggled to sell it for affordable prices while also making a profit.
The Ribfest’s cancellation has several ramifications. For one, it’s an annual summer effort that is a fundraiser for the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department and Duncan Wrestling Club. It also has proven to be quite the showstopper for the small Platte County community, bringing on average somewhere between 5,000-7,000 people that weekend each year. Those guests stay at area hotels and frequent local businesses.
“Ribfest is really the thing that puts Duncan on the map,” Village of Duncan Chairperson Jeff Oppliger said, noting that the pandemic may affect how the village goes about fundraising for its separate 150th-anniversary celebration that is planned for summer 2021. “We look forward to it every year. It’s something that all our families enjoy – it’s exciting. So having it postponed, we’re really saddened by it.”
Columbus Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil had a similar perspective.
“It’s disappointing to lose another event in Platte County in 2020,” she said, noting Schlesinger is one of the members on the CVB’s Advisory Board. “However, I know Gary and others are thinking about ways to move forward next year.”
The decision comes on the heels of the Columbus City Council announcing that the Pawnee Plunge, another local attraction, would stay closed for the 2020 summer season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
McNeil said the pandemic has encouraged her to think about things through a different lens moving forward. The bureau has been hosting community scavenger hunts in different county towns. It also has been promoting a series of “Quarantheme” days, in which people can win various goods and products from local businesses, some of whom have or are closed during the duration of the crisis. With it being Local Tourism Week in Platte County, she has also been promoting parks and recreation in the area.
“We’re just trying to highlight the things we can,” McNeil said.
As for Ribfest, the plan is for it to return. Schlesinger said the 17th annual event has been rescheduled for for June 26-27, 2021, and that the tribute band Almost Kiss that was slated to perform this year will headline next summer.
“We’re sorry we had to cancel because we know everyone was looking forward to it. We hope they come back to support us next year and that we can make it bigger than ever next year since we’re taking this year off,” he said, noting his appreciation to all of the volunteers who have helped make the event successful in the past and his hope they’ll return in 2021. “We’re looking forward to everyone having a good time and having a lot of good food.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.