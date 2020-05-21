Duncan Ribfest canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People will have to wait another year to get their hands on finger-licking good ribs at Duncan Ribfest. Organizers recently announced their decision to cancel this year’s annual event, planned for June 27-28, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn’t a decision made lightly, according to Ribfest Coordinator Gary Schlesinger, but there were several factors that made it clear it was necessary to cancel instead of postponing it until later this summer.

First, he said he met with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Office about the restrictions in place and was told there was no telling when the Directed Health Measures would be lifted. If they’re still in place later this summer, he noted, they would have been hard to enforce.

Additionally, Schlesinger said talking with the event’s various barbecue vendors played a part. With the meatpacking industry heavily impacted by the pandemic, it has resulted in meat shortages and rising prices around the world. Barbecue vendors are challenged getting product right now, and even if they got it in time, Schlesinger said they would have struggled to sell it for affordable prices while also making a profit.