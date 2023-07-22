What started as a farmer's bright idea has since grown into a family business and legacy - in the span of just 80 years. When Art Hellbusch started Duo Lift in the 1940s, he could never have predicted what his simple operation would become.

The Duo Lift story, according to Owner Jim Hellbusch, starts in 1943 when his father Art, a farmer at the time, injured his back scooping grain out of a trailer. With newfound time to think and a desire to not wind up on his back again, he started working out a pulley system that could do the lifting for him, mounted on a trailer.

"My dad was not a manufacturer, he was a farmer and it was a hobby," Jim said. "He had no experience, no sales, marketing, no advertising or nothing. He made stuff for other people to buy, he went to the neighbor and the neighbor's neighbor and he was a hard worker but he was a farmer and 'by the way I do welding on the side.'"

Art made his idea a reality and started looking at ways to make it better. In the meantime, he was garnering a lot of interest from other area farmers... and the government. He had to register his business as a manufacturing company.

While he was working on a name for his now-manufacturing business, hydraulics started becoming more prevalent. After trying two hydraulic cylinders in place of the pulley system, Art decided to call the business Duo Lift.

In 1969, Jim took an interest in what had become the family business and started designing his own devices. He had just finished college and was able to teach drafting, but gave himself a little time to figure out how to make his dad's hobby/job into something bigger.

"I came home and I made whatever I could make, for example, a trailer, stuff like that just to make ends meet," Jim said. "We had these irrigation pipe trailers, my dad started that, he sold those to the neighbor and the neighbor's neighbor. I got in, wanted to expand and turn it into a company and it took a lot of hard work."

Word spread of the reliable manufacturer based out of Columbus beyond the neighborhood, city and even county, all the way into Kansas, which led to the foundation of one of the key points on Duo Lift bases their designs and builds on.

"In 1977 a guy from Wichita came up, he'd heard we made good, high-quality equipment, a good high-quality part for a fair price and an emphasis on safety. He said 'would you be interested in anhydrous ammonia trailers?'" Jim said.

The visitor brought not only a request but a tale of misfortune.

A farmer had been working in a field with a poorly-built anhydrous ammonia trailer and, when it looked like rain was on its way, decided to work into the night. He asked his wife to take the ammonia tank back with her and there was an accident that ended in the wife's death. Jim said then and there he wanted to focus on safety and if safety was too expensive, they just wouldn't build it.

"I built one and said 'here it is, if it's too expensive I won't make it,' and we just went on from there. That's what we did, a high-quality product. It was an industry I wasn't ever in but I had to go and learn," Jim said.

The family never moved their business. Right on the other side of Jim's office wall, he said, is where his father used to keep cattle. Making that transition and elbowing his way into the industry, Jim said, wasn't easy, but he planned things carefully and had to be creative and risky at times to get where he wanted to go.

"If a guy wanted to buy 10 trailers, I'd say buy nine of theirs and one of mine. If mine cost $300 more, I'd say 'just do it and I'll come back and if it wasn't good for what you spent, I'll give your money back, you keep the trailer,'" Jim said. "Well, it was the best they had, they bought more and we made ourselves known."

Now, Jim, his wife Connie and their sons Ben and David run Duo Lift. With Ben and David's respective areas of expertise, Jim's confident the company is in good hands going forward. After all, they've been there for 17 and 16 years, respectively. Ben said the fact that it is a family business and that they work with the right people has been their secret ingredient to making it all work.

"It's been good being a family business. We'll bounce ideas off each other, collaborate when you can, move when you have to," Ben said. "It's in all of our blood and we care deeply about it. When you care about it and enjoy what you do, it's easy to keep coming back."

David said the best part in his eyes on the operations side is being able to make decisions and be creative in their approach. In a way, he said, they have to be creative and work things out together because it's their bottom line that they lose if they can't figure it out. While it's challenging, it's rewarding.

"It's a sense of accomplishment, working together as a team to make it go around, if it doesn't happen out there, we don't get the revenue in to keep running," David said. "Keeping rolling is always a challenge, always something different. You deal with stresses but the fun stuff is figuring out a new way, a better way and it has an impact on what we do."

From the starting crew of Art and Jim, the business has grown to over 70 employees, visits with former governors, numerous articles, over 20 patents and countless machines and parts leaving the garage doors over the years.

Making space, buying equipment, new products and even hiring staff have all gotten in their way before, Jim said. That didn't stop them from winning numerous awards from various organizations for being at the top of their game for all these years, though. From "small business of the year" to local variants, safety commendations and even visits to Washington, D.C., they have made a name for themselves as Duo Lift and as a family business.

"Since we're a family business, there's a certain culture that comes with that versus a corporate business, larger business. You're talking to the owner, anyone can come off that floor to talk to any of us," David said. "Also our attention to high quality and detail, product design, doing things the right way when it might not make financial sense but it's the right way."

As a celebration of 80 years in business, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Jim Pillen, State Sen. Mike Moser, Mayor Jim Bulkley and a slew of other friends, cohorts and well-wishers packed the Duo Lift office at 2810 38th St. and broke a chamber attendance record that night. Congressman Mike Flood will visit and speak for the company's upcoming international sales meeting next week as well.