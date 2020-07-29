Dusters managers leave after 15 years

Adam’s last day is Wednesday and Eryn is done Aug. 8. They’re both open to transitioning to new careers, Eryn said.

“I just want steady hours. I want an 8-to-5 job that, when I leave, I don’t have to come back or answer a bunch of phone calls or text messages,” Eryn said.

Adam started work at Dusters when it opened in October 1995. Eryn began in 1999.

“I get on the line several nights a week. I’m right in the trenches with everybody; I like to be right where the action is,” Adam told The Telegram for a September 2019 'Community Champions' story. “I need to be the hardest worker in the building for them to respect me, that way when I say jump, they jump. If I say, ‘Hey, I need you to put it out this way,’ they need to see that I can put it out this way.”

Mary and Gordon “Mac” Hull own the restaurant and brewery. When the kitchen manager left the place in 2004, Eryn said Mac asked her and Adam to take over. In the nine years leading up to that time, she said, Dusters lost upwards of $150,000 every year.

“So he (Mac) would have to put money back in. He asked us to take over and right the ship, so to speak,” Eryn said.

And they did.