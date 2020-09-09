Dusters sees changes with managerial staff, building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who haven’t been to Dusters & Gottberg Brew Pub in Columbus since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit will notice changes, both in settle appearances and with managerial staff.

Matt Marksmeier, kitchen manager, and Lorraine Wenske, general manager, took over in their positions earlier this year when longtime managers Eryn and Adam Roberts stepped down from the business.

Marksmeier and Wenske may be new to their roles but not to Dusters, 2804 13th St.

Marksmeier started at the business as a dishwasher at 18-years-old, right after he graduated high school. He was raised in Columbus but was born in Germany as he grew up in a military family.

“I just always asked if some stuff needed to be done or if there was anything to do. When Adam was here, I’d ask him if he needed anything,” said Marksmeier, who has been at Dusters for more than a decade. “I always wanted a bigger role. I just worked my way up. I wasn’t afraid to take on more responsibility.”

Although his title is kitchen manager, Marksmeier wears many hats at the restaurant.