Dynamic Life Therapy wants to help people get back into fitness

When Dynamic Life Therapy and Wellness owner Sharee Jedlicka opened the physical therapy clinic 11 years ago, she said she wanted to integrate health and wellness activities with therapy.

Jedlicka said she noticed back then, patients – who were undergoing physical therapy for a given injury – would not necessarily be prepared to go back to their respected gyms. But by opening Dynamic Life Therapy, the clinic could be a progression into helping folks return to their normal routines, she added.

Over the past decade, the clinic held fitness classes like restorative yoga courses and physical, occupational and massage therapy.

To begin the New Year, Dynamic Life Therapy – 3763 39th Ave. in Columbus - has started holding Hatha yoga classes on Wednesdays to help beginners and those yearning to deepen their yoga practice. The class – which began on Jan. 5 - is from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. One class costs $12.

The course is focused on posture, breathing and meditation.

Jedlicka said the New Year is no question a busy time of year for the clinic as folks want to start a new routine.

“It is a popular time,” Jedlicka said. “So we do our classes in sessions for that reason. We do a session in January and February and run it through the spring. We’ll have a little break in May then we have a summer and fall session. That’s because of people’s schedules. So if someone wants to start something new, they can start in January.”

Instructor Aude Boucly – who teaches the Wednesday Hatha yoga classes – said there are several benefits with yoga that help both “body and mind.”

“The first benefit is in the body (like) flexibility and makes the body stronger,” Boucly said. “You feel better quickly in your mind too. You feel more relaxed. It helps you feel more confident in yourself because the body is stronger. The mind – little by little – comes stronger too. It helps you know yourself better."

Boucly has taught yoga for nine years, including the past year in Columbus. She has also been an instructor in Mexico and her home country of France.

“I like to offer many options for people to practice yoga,” she said. “… Here we have a lot of props to help people.”

Boucly said for someone to feel successful with yoga they need to practice with a teacher regularly. She added the lack of flexibility shouldn’t deter individuals from trying the exercise.

Jedlicka said yoga is a breathing, movement-based type of exercise. She added it is quite beneficial coming out of occupational or physical therapy “where you learn to reuse your body in a way.”

“It’s very beneficial to do an exercise class where you are paying close attention to all of your body parts, as well as your breathwork,” Jedlicka said.

She added breathwork helps individuals be aware of - for example - holding their breath due to pain.

Jedlicka said if there is one tip she would give people when it comes to such exercise is to monitor their breathing.

“You’ll find that if you injure yourself or you have an injury that you are trying to work around, you’ll try to compensate by holding your breath a lot,” she said. “You need to be aware of your body and how you are compensating. If you’re unsure how to get out of the pattern, sometimes you need help from a physical therapist or fitness class.”

For more information about this yoga class and others offered at Dynamic Life Therapy, call the clinic at 402-606-4492.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

