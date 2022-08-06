Eagle encounter: Columbus resident finds disoriented eagle on riverside plot

Eagles are incredibly commonplace along the Platte River, but it is rare to encounter one on the ground, causing a commotion.

Mike Becher, of Columbus, was meeting with a representative from Cornhusker Power District on the morning of Aug. 1 to talk about moving a power pole on a piece of property Becher and some friends lease for hunting. That was where he saw the bamboozled bird of prey.

"When I pulled onto our property there was this eagle. He just sort of hopped around, you could tell he had a bad wing, this was an area with a lot of trees," Becher said.

Becher said he got out of his truck and the eagle immediately started down a trail toward the river. Becher finished his business with the power company and went home to tell his wife about his encounter.

"When I came back, I was telling my wife about this and she said we should call Game and Parks. We did and they gave us the name of the Raptor Conservation Alliance (RCA), and that lady said they would send someone to check on it," Becher said.

That someone was Platte County Game Warden Kyler Prochaska, who normally calls the alliance himself, but no volunteers were available so Prochaska stepped in to secure the animal for later transfer that afternoon.

"In this instance they called raptor recovery, then they (RCA) contacted me because they couldn’t get ahold of a volunteer. It’s a good thing too, because he was lively enough that it took a little bit of work to capture it," Prochaska said.

By the time Prochaska arrived on scene, the bird had made its way closer to the water, in a particularly muddy area, Becher said.

"We met on the river, and Kyler and I were talking while he was getting his gear when my wife said, 'There he is!' He was standing on the edge of the sandbar by the water, we didn't even have to look," Becher said.

The trio formed a plan that involved Becher and his wife guiding the eagle to where Prochaska could come up behind it and take it by surprise. The bird, however, noticed Prochaska and launched into water, which hindered its movement.

"He couldn't get any lift or do any jumping, and Kyler netted him," Becher said. "He said he'd seen a lot worse and they'd had good recoveries, so we hope this one does the same."

Becher added that he hopes he and his wife can be there when the bird is released back into the wild. While eagles are common in the area, especially during duck season, Becher said, it's the first time he's seen one on the ground in that spot.

"It's kind of like your backyard. You drive in there a lot and it’s not a place you see an eagle, maybe an owl or a smaller bird of prey but not an eagle," Becher said.

Prochaska said the individuals caring for the eagle indicated it was doing well and does not appear to be injured, though they suspect the heat took some toll on it, hence it being on the ground.

"They’re not sure what was wrong with it but think that it may have been dehydrated or overheated," Prochaska said.

Prochaska urged others who encounter injured eagles or animals in general to call the local game warden or the 1-800 number for the Raptor Conservation Alliance, as trying to apprehend the animal can injure it or those trying to get it.

"I wouldn’t touch it because the chance of disease transfer is a possibility. Last year we saw some avian flu, we haven’t seen much of it lately, but there’s a chance of that or West Nile (virus), so let us handle it.," Prochaska said.

If you encounter an injured raptor, call 866-888-7261 for the Raptor Conservation Alliance or 402-471-0641 for Game and Parks.