Eagles Ladies Auxiliary proceeding with holiday craft fair amid COVID

The Bellevue Eagles Ladies Auxiliary will also be selling boxed candies, the proceeds of which will go to charity.

According to Wilken, this year will look different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tables will be spaced out, masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available at the front of the room. The Eagles Club will have disposable masks for those who don’t have a mask but want one.

Nebraska’s current Directed Health Measures limit indoor occupancy to 25% of capacity. Wilken said the club’s ballroom is large enough that she isn’t worried about overcrowding.

“Our ballroom capacity is 450 people. We never have that (many people) in there during that type of an event,” she said. “The only time we see that kind of number is when people are doing weddings and those have been on the backburner for a while because of COVID.”

Usually, the craft fair sees 40 vendors; however, there will only be 30 vendors this year.

“With the COVID, some people have different comfort levels and things like that,” Wilken said. “We just have people who come through all day long. Sometimes… there may be 10 or 20 people and maybe another time 40, 60. Since it’s all day long, it just depends on when the Husker games are and people’s other activities.”