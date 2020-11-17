Eagles Ladies Auxiliary proceeding with holiday craft fair amid COVID

Although the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary’s annual Holiday Craft Fair will have fewer vendors this year, organizers are still hoping for a good turnout to help support various charities.
The craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbus Eagles Club, 3205 12th St., in the ballroom. There is a free-will donation for attendees; visitors can bring a couple of dollars and/or non-perishable canned food items.
Donations taken from the door will go to the Center of Survivors.
“We have a variety of craft vendors and people who sell homemade things, from Mary Kay to Tubberware to Pampered Chef to people who make wooden signs. The list goes on and on,” said Diane Wilken, secretary of the Auxiliary’s Columbus chapter and state charity chairman of the Nebraska chapter.
Funds received from vendors renting out a table at the craft fair will go toward the Auxiliary’s state charity, which this year is the Alzheimer’s Association.
Auxiliary members will also have a lunch counter at which homemade soups, pies, sandwiches and similar food can be purchased. An Auxiliary bake sale table will also be there. At both tables, proceeds will go toward various child and/or adult abuse charities.
“The vendors themselves, of course, get to keep the money themselves but everybody else involved with the Auxiliary, all our money goes to charity,” Wilken said, noting that tickets for the Ladies Holiday Hoopa, set for Dec. 8, will be sold at her table.
The Bellevue Eagles Ladies Auxiliary will also be selling boxed candies, the proceeds of which will go to charity.
According to Wilken, this year will look different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tables will be spaced out, masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available at the front of the room. The Eagles Club will have disposable masks for those who don’t have a mask but want one.
Nebraska’s current Directed Health Measures limit indoor occupancy to 25% of capacity. Wilken said the club’s ballroom is large enough that she isn’t worried about overcrowding.
“Our ballroom capacity is 450 people. We never have that (many people) in there during that type of an event,” she said. “The only time we see that kind of number is when people are doing weddings and those have been on the backburner for a while because of COVID.”
Usually, the craft fair sees 40 vendors; however, there will only be 30 vendors this year.
“With the COVID, some people have different comfort levels and things like that,” Wilken said. “We just have people who come through all day long. Sometimes… there may be 10 or 20 people and maybe another time 40, 60. Since it’s all day long, it just depends on when the Husker games are and people’s other activities.”
Wilken has been a member of the Auxiliary for more than 18 years. The Holiday Craft Fair has been around for a decade.
Auxiliary trustee Lisa Munson has been an Eagles member for over 10 years. She assists Wilken with the craft fair.
“It all goes to a good cause,” Munson said. “I’m hoping for a good turnout, for people to come out.”
Munson has recently held events to fundraise for kidney dialysis, including a paint night and scavenger hunt. She said both functions went over well.
Last year’s Holiday Craft Fair raised about $800 in table rentals, nearly $500 with the lunch counter and bake sale table and received monetary donations and several boxes of food for Center for Survivors.
“We’re hoping for each of our vendors that are putting in the time and the effort of making their products (that) they have a good turnout that day,” Wilken said. “Of course, we’re hoping that they’ll (attendees) be able to find some items for their holiday shopping needs that are unique and, of course, we’re hoping to make as much as we can for the charities that we fundraise for.”
