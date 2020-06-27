Early college credit tuition drops for high schoolers

“A drop in tuition is really important for us to get kids into the program and also create more opportunities for our students to have college credit walking out of high school, which I think is extremely important,” Hiebner said.

High school students who attend participating schools do not go to CCC and take a college class there. In the case of CHS students, they are taught by qualified high school instructors at their high school.

“The classes that CCC is talking about are the courses that are taught by our instructors who are dual-credit certified,” Hiebner said. “They are staff members for us, and then they have the certification need to be able to teach at the college level.”

CCC’s early college credit opportunity program is for high school students who wish to pursue more rigorous coursework and earn college credit while doing so.

“The potential for reduced early college tuition will come into play as early as the fall,” Fuchser said.

There are 80 participating schools in CCC’s 25-county service area. The college has campuses in Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island.