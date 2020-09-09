Early voting may cause delays

The situation is the same in Platte Center, where only one person – again a non-incumbent, Jessica Hake – is running for one of two seats up for election. In Platte Center, Village Board Chairman Jacob Jarecki is the incumbent in the other seat.

“I heard through the grapevine that there were going to be other people wanting to run. When I heard about that I didn’t put my name on the ballot,” Jarecki said.

Jarecki has been on the board for six years.

“I wanted to make sure that other people had a better chance if you will,” Jarecki said.

The deadline to be included on the ballot has passed, so anyone who wishes to run for Jarecki’s seat on the board will need to be a write-in candidate. But for a write-in vote to count, the write-in candidate must file a write-in affidavit with the county. Otherwise, the write-in vote is not valid.

The deadline to file write-in affidavits is Oct. 23. If no one files a write-in affidavit by then, Jarecki will be required to stay on the board until a replacement is chosen.

Jarecki said if no one steps up by January or February, he may request to be voted back onto the board.

“I don’t want to leave the town hanging,” Jarecki said.