Earth Day is almost here

Its our favorite month of the year! Earth Month or April to the average person. We have been busy answering phone calls and emails about the new recycling program. We thought we would take a minute to answer some frequently asked questions.
First let’s talk about location. There are two recycling trailers. No. 1 is at 15th St. 16th Ave. in the lot owned by Saint Bonaventure School that is South of NPPD. No. 2 is at 3100 23rd St. at 30 Center Mall in the North parking lot.
Second is what materials we accept at the trailers. There are six compartments on each trailer. The compartments are labeled as follows; Plastics #1, Plastics #2, Plastics #3-7, Aluminum Cans, Steel and Tin Cans, and Milk Jugs. These compartments are set up to mimic the sorting process at the Colfax County Recycling Facility, where the recyclables are taken.
Lastly, it is important to have the items clean and dry. Also, if you notice the trailers are full, please do not leave bags of recyclable materials on or around the trailers as the space is borrowed to us and we could lose that privilege if the area becomes littered with recyclables not in trailer.
Now that we got those out of the way let’s talk Earth Month! Earth Day is April 22, and we at Keep Columbus Beautiful like to celebrate all month long. We have many litter cleanups planned. We will be helping Columbus High School’s National Honor Society doing a litter cleanup around Discoverer Drive, Casella and BD will be working on the BD campus picking up litter and planting flowers, and Columbus Motor Company will have their crew cleaning up Pawnee Park. We teamed up with almost every area preschool to provide them with a “Littering is Never OK” coloring sheet with lots of great information on simple steps we can all take to end littering.
As you can tell April is a busy month not only for Earth Day but also with Arbor Day on the 30th. Did you know Nebraska is home of Arbor Day? It’s also turning 150 years old! That’s right, the first Arbor Day was 150 years ago. It was estimated that the very first Arbor Day more than 1 million trees were planted back in 1872.
There is so much individuals can do to make Columbus a better place. It all starts at home. If you would like to make a difference and clean up around your home or neighborhood give us a call for free supplies. Our number is 402-563-9223 or email us at keepcolumbusbeautiful@yahoo.com. Happy Earth Month!
Upcoming events:
10 a.m.-noon April 17: Glass Recycling with Cub Scout Pack 279 at Pizza Ranch (they will also be accepting food donations for the Platte County Food Pantry).
9 a.m.-11 a.m. May 8: Community Paper Shred Event at Pinnacle Bank (West) at 2661 33rd Ave. (Parking lot to the east).
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.