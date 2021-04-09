Earth Day is almost here

Its our favorite month of the year! Earth Month or April to the average person. We have been busy answering phone calls and emails about the new recycling program. We thought we would take a minute to answer some frequently asked questions.

First let’s talk about location. There are two recycling trailers. No. 1 is at 15th St. 16th Ave. in the lot owned by Saint Bonaventure School that is South of NPPD. No. 2 is at 3100 23rd St. at 30 Center Mall in the North parking lot.

Second is what materials we accept at the trailers. There are six compartments on each trailer. The compartments are labeled as follows; Plastics #1, Plastics #2, Plastics #3-7, Aluminum Cans, Steel and Tin Cans, and Milk Jugs. These compartments are set up to mimic the sorting process at the Colfax County Recycling Facility, where the recyclables are taken.

Lastly, it is important to have the items clean and dry. Also, if you notice the trailers are full, please do not leave bags of recyclable materials on or around the trailers as the space is borrowed to us and we could lose that privilege if the area becomes littered with recyclables not in trailer.