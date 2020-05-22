East-Central announces relaxed DHMs starting June 1

Salons, Barber Shops, Massage Therapy Services, & Tattoo Parlors/Body Art Facilities

*Occupancy will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.

*Chairs/stations must remain at least 6 feet apart.

*Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.

*An exception will be made for services provided by aestheticians.

*Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.

*These will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.

*Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties must be maintained.

*There is to be a maximum of 6 individuals at one table. Groups larger than 6 must be split into multiple tables.

*Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.

*No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.

There have been four COVID-19 related deaths within the ECDHD jurisdiction since May 8, 2020, and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are still increasing. Despite the relaxation of certain DMHs, ECDHD encourages all residents of its four counties to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, including: Wearing a mask in public, frequent hand washing with using soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the crook of your arm and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.

