East-Central confirms 93 COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Wednesday night announced it has identified 26 new COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction.

The total number of cases in the four-county area is 93; 52 cases in Platte County, 40 cases in Colfax County, 1 case in Nance County and 0 cases in Boone County. Contact tracing is on-going at this time; no additional information is available.