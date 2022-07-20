East-Central confirms first case of monkeypox in its district

A case of orthopoxvirus has been confirmed in the East-Central district. Further testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is underway at this time, but it is anticipated this will be the district’s first case of monkeypox.

In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to, but milder than, the symptoms of smallpox. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. A rash that looks like pimples or blisters are a common indication a person may have monkeypox. The main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell while smallpox does not. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.

Those who test positive should isolate at home and stay away from others until the symptoms have gone away and the rash has healed completely.

Human transmission usually involves extended close personal contact or contact with materials contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin, or the eyes, nose, or mouth.

To be safe, avoid sick people or animals and linens that may have been in contact with a sick person or animal. Monkeypox is caused by a virus that is in the same family as the virus that causes smallpox, but it typically results in a milder infection. Most infections last 2-4 weeks and resolve without specific treatment.

The type of monkeypox seen in this outbreak is rarely fatal; more than 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to recover. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, but some antivirals have been used effectively. Some people who have had close personal contact with an infected individual may be a candidate for prophylaxis with a smallpox vaccine. They also should be monitored by public health.

If you suspect you have monkeypox, or if you suspect you have been exposed, please contact your health care provider for guidance.