East-Central confirms more local COVID-19 cases

East Central District Health Department

East-Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Friday afternoon confirmed the sixth case of COVID- 19 in Platte County and a fourth case in Colfax County.

The two new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in the four-county area to 10. Case investigation is ongoing at this time. An additional five cases in the jurisdiction are considered probable positive, including a previously reported confirmed positive in Nance County. Probable positives are treated as confirmed positive cases. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

