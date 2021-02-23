East-Central currently under construction

East-Central District Health Department is starting 2021 on a decently good note.

The positive number of COVID-19 cases continues to go down as the district on Feb. 19 reported it was in the blue or ‘elevated’ area of its risk dial for three (Platte, Colfax and Nance) of its four counties - the lowest it has been in months.

The district also recently announced a massive remodel of its building, 4321 41st Ave., which also houses Good Neighbor Community Health Center.

“The project will enhance our ability to serve patients, by providing additional space for primary care, including a same-day, walk-in clinic,” said Patrick Peer, CEO of ECDHD and GNCHC, in a statement. “We believe our patients will appreciate the convenience and the increased access to care that same-day scheduling provides."