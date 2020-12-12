East-Central District Health Department's COVID-19 daily update - Dec. 11, 2020

This COVID-19 Risk Dial provides a summary of current conditions for the four counties of the East-Central District Health Department jurisdiction (Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties), individually and collectively. Each color incorporates federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance.
This is only guidance and does not replace federal, state, or local directed health measures. At-risk and vulnerable populations should take stringent precautions.
Total positive cases in district: 5,381
Total deaths in districts: 54
New cases in district: 42
Total hospitalized patients in district: 22
Total ICU beds available in the district: 4
Nebraska active hospitalizations: 779
*Information up-to-date as of 7:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
East-Central encourages people to:
1. Avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places; Close contact; Confined spaces.
2. Wear a mask in public, and around those in your home who are symptomatic, or are ill.
3. Continue to practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others.
4. Practice good hand hygiene, washing hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, using soap and water, or, if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol.
