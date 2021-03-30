East-Central encouraged COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Iowa native noted that she’s looking forward to life getting back to pre-COVID times.

“The main reason (I’m doing this) is the safety of others and getting back to normal,” Harmon said.

As for Central Community College-Columbus student Maria Leon, her desire to get vaccinated also revolves around helping to keep others healthy.

“I’m happy I finally got the vaccine,” Leon said, noting that her parents are older and thus more susceptible to the virus. “I’m relieved to get it.”

Leon, who spoke to The Telegram while waiting 15 minutes after her shot in case of an adverse reaction, said that her parents were stopping by the CHS clinic later that day to get their vaccines.

Platte Center resident Jake Jarecki opted to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Jarecki said, of getting the shot and the vaccines’ potential side effects.

“(I) just want to be safe from the virus.”

Sepers noted that East-Central’s goal is to push vaccine efforts to as many residents as possible.

“We want to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Sepers added.