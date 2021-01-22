East Central holds mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

More than 1,000 people in the area have received their COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the efforts of numerous local and state agencies.

Ag Park in Columbus was the site of East Central District Health Department’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21. The clinic was focused on immunizing persons 65 years and older, and according to Libby Finochiaro, ECDHD’s emergency response coordinator, it was a big success due to the planning and collaboration of several area partners.

“We have been partnering since Dec. 28 with Good Neighbor Community Health Center (GNCHC) to immunize people, but we knew we would have to rely on help from other agencies to reach our goal of vaccinating more than 400 area residents in one day,” Finochiaro said. “Thanks to the community spirit and commitment of everyone involved, it all came together even more smoothly than I anticipated.”

Other agencies and partners helping with the mass vaccination event included:

• Members of the Nebraska National Guard. Guard members assisted in setting up the space at Ag Park, and monitored people receiving vaccines. One Guard member also assisted the five GNCHC providers in performing immunizations, so six persons could be vaccinated at one time.