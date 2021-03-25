East-Central moves into Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccines

The East-Central District Health Department began vaccinating residents for COVID-19 in Phase 2A last week as it continues to finish up Phase 1B, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced Nebraska will move into Phase 2A beginning on Monday, which includes the 50-64 age group and those with underlying conditions. There is also a Phase 1C - those residing in congregate living - but there are not many individuals within that phase in the health district, Sepers noted.
The East-Central Health District encompasses Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties.
“We are still in Phase 1B … we’re working on grocery, we’re working on food processing … we’re still working on education,” Sepers said. “(Prioritized residents) just need to make sure that they’re getting registered on the state website, vaccinate.ne.gov.”
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced his goal to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
“The timing, it maps on pretty closely to what we anticipate,” Sepers said. “Even if that wasn’t the federal priority, we believe that’s kind of where we’ll be by May 1.”
Statewide, Ricketts said he could not estimate how long the 50- to 64-year-old group would take, according to The Telegram's sister publication the Journal Star.
"What we expect is that we will be able to open this up to anybody who wants to get vaccinated in the not-too-distant future," Ricketts said.
Nebraska has completely vaccinated 18.7% of its population older than 16-years-old, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the ECDHD district, 17.36% of the population older than 16 has been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
The health department has maintained zero COVID-19 vaccine waste, Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro said in a Wednesday email to The Telegram, adding ECDHD works to "maintain that standard."
"We do have people get emotional," Finochiaro said. "It is a very exciting time for people who have been waiting so patiently for (the) vaccine."
Residents should register, she noted, so they can "schedule themselves for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in our district."
The only phase after 2A is 2B, which is 16- to 49-year-olds.
In Nebraska, nine health districts began working with those in Phase 2A before Monday. East-Central was one of them as it began working with 2A in the middle of last week.
The health department is “pretty convinced” everyone part of the 65-plus group has been called, though they are still getting calls from some who missed the call or fell through the cracks, according to Sepers.
“We’re getting those scheduled so we’re at the end of that,” Sepers added. “Because of that, we want to continue to use vaccine.
“It was clear that in order to continue moving forward with vaccines, we had to open it up.”
There are only so many sector groups that can be done, he added. Basically, there might be 200 people in a group and 100 may decide they want to get vaccinated.
“If you’ve got more vaccine than that, you’ve got to plan it out,” he said. “Opening it up to the younger groups, the 50-64, allows those clinics to be filled a little more easily.”
Statewide, there are 350,000 residents in the 50-64 age group, with 90,000 already receiving one dose, according to Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as reported by the Journal Star.
It is unclear how many there are in the group locally.
“Health care, teachers, food processing, law enforcement … day care, child care, those are all groups that likely have had a lot of folks,” Sepers said.
But those with underlying health conditions are primarily in the 50-plus group, he said.
There are still those who would fall outside of that group, he noted.
“The state plan is flexible enough to allow for the local health care providers to recommend and to promote vaccines among those individual patients,” Sepers said. “If there is a referral for a vaccine for someone that’s 20-years-old and only has a single lung, that’s considered as well.”
Now, health districts should start using at least 90% of vaccine supply on those 50 and older, according to the Journal Star, with the other 10% going to those with “serious health conditions.”
It will be less than that while 1B finishes up, Sepers said. For this and next week, most primary doses will be into 1B, he added.
“Once we get past that, then we’ll get to a point where most of those doses will go to 50-64,” he said. “The mandate was kind of looking at those with underlying health conditions and making sure that 10% goes to that group.”
