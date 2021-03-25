East-Central moves into Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccines

"What we expect is that we will be able to open this up to anybody who wants to get vaccinated in the not-too-distant future," Ricketts said.

Nebraska has completely vaccinated 18.7% of its population older than 16-years-old, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the ECDHD district, 17.36% of the population older than 16 has been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The health department has maintained zero COVID-19 vaccine waste, Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro said in a Wednesday email to The Telegram, adding ECDHD works to "maintain that standard."

"We do have people get emotional," Finochiaro said. "It is a very exciting time for people who have been waiting so patiently for (the) vaccine."

Residents should register, she noted, so they can "schedule themselves for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in our district."

The only phase after 2A is 2B, which is 16- to 49-year-olds.

In Nebraska, nine health districts began working with those in Phase 2A before Monday. East-Central was one of them as it began working with 2A in the middle of last week.