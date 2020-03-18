East-Central opens COVID-19 phone bank

o Avoid public areas: Do not go to work, school, or public areas.

o Avoid public transportation: Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

o Stay away from others: As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available.

o Limit contact with pets and animals: You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.

o When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a facemask.

• Call ahead before visiting your doctor