East-Central opens COVID-19 phone bank

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has opened a phone bank to expedite gathering information from persons who meet the criteria for self-reporting possible exposure to COVID-19.
The phone bank expands ECDHD’s capabilities to confirm and track cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction of Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.
As of March 17, 2020, ECDHD Travel Screening Guidance is as follows:
For any persons who have traveled outside of the state (including international travel):
• ECDHD will track
• Subject will active monitor, call ECDHD if symptoms develop
For persons who have traveled to affected areas*:
• ECDHD will track
• Subject will self-quarantine for 14 days
• Subject will send ECDHD temperature logs daily
For persons who have attended Special Events or spent time with Identified Contacts:
• ECDHD will track
• Subject will self-quarantine for 14 days
• Subject will send ECDHD temperature logs daily
As of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, areas of interest were:
• Countries/Regions
o China
o Europe
o Hong Kong
o Iran
o Japan
o South Korea
• States
o California
o Colorado
o New York
o Washington
• Cruise Ships (Any destination)
Persons who meet these criteria are to self-report by phone to ECDHD. For English, dial 402-562-8960; for Spanish, dial 402-562-8963. Persons who need general information about COVID-19 should call
2-1-1 or the NE Dept. of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information Line at (402) 552-6645.
In addition to calling ECDHD, persons who suspect they are infected with COVID-19 should do the following:
• Stay home except to get medical care
o Stay home: People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.
o Avoid public areas: Do not go to work, school, or public areas.
o Avoid public transportation: Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
o Stay away from others: As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available.
o Limit contact with pets and animals: You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.
o When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a facemask.
• Call ahead before visiting your doctor
o Call ahead: If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
• Wear a facemask if you are sick
o If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) or pets and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
o If you are caring for others: If the person who is sick is not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then people who live with the person who is sick should not stay in the same room with them, or they should wear a facemask if they enter a room with the person who is sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes
o Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
o Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined trash can.
o Wash hands: Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, if soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Clean your hands often
o Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
o Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.
o Soap and water: Soap and water are the best option if hands are visibly dirty.
o Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid sharing personal household items
o Do not share: You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home.
o Wash thoroughly after use: After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday
o Clean and disinfect: Practice routine cleaning of high touch surfaces.
o High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
o Disinfect areas with bodily fluids: Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
o Household cleaners: Use a household cleaning spray or wipe, according to the label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.
• Monitor your symptoms
o Seek medical attention: Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).
o Call your doctor: Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you have, or are being evaluated for, COVID-19.
o Wear a facemask when sick: Put on a facemask before you enter the facility. These steps will help the healthcare provider’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed.
o Alert health department: Ask your healthcare provider to call the local or state health department. Persons who are placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by their local health department or occupational health professionals, as appropriate.