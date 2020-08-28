East-Central reports COVID-19 related death in Colfax County

The East-Central District Health Department announced Friday afternoon a COVID-19 related death in Colfax County. The individual was a male in his early 60’s, with underlying health conditions.
Since March, the four counties of the ECDHD jurisdiction -- Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte -- have recorded a total of 1,592 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. This is the first COVID-19 related death in the jurisdiction since June 23, and the first in Colfax County since May 21.
Currently, East-Central’s counties are under Phase III Directed Health Measures (DHMs), but will move to Phase IV DHMs on Sept. 14, 2020.
Concerned about COVID-19?
