 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East-Central reports COVID-19 related death in Colfax County
View Comments
breaking alert top story

East-Central reports COVID-19 related death in Colfax County

{{featured_button_text}}
East-Central (copy)
COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

The East-Central District Health Department announced Friday afternoon a COVID-19 related death in Colfax County.  The individual was a male in his early 60’s, with underlying health conditions. 

Since March, the four counties of the ECDHD jurisdiction -- Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte -- have recorded a total of 1,592 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths.  This is the first COVID-19 related death in the jurisdiction since June 23, and the first in Colfax County since May 21.

Currently, East-Central’s counties are under Phase III Directed Health Measures (DHMs), but will move to Phase IV DHMs on Sept. 14, 2020. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mask use at the Platte County Courthouse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News