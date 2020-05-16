East-Central reports first COVID-19-related death in Platte County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Saturday evening confirmed a 2nd COVID-19-related death within its jurisdiction, the first death in Platte County.

The deceased was a man in his late 30s. It is unknown at this time if there were underlying health conditions that contributed to his death, ECDHD stated.

The first death related to COVID-19 was reported May 6. The deceased was a man in his 60s, with underlying health conditions, from Colfax County.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are continuing to increase in the ECDHD jurisdiction. Despite the relaxation of certain Directed Health Measures, ECDHD encourages all residents of its four counties (Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte), to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, including:

• Wearing a mask in public.

• Frequent hand washing, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the crook of your arm.

• Maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.

ECDHD) also announced three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Emerald Care and Rehab, a long-term care facility in Columbus. The cases involve one resident and two staff members. Emerald Care and Rehab is working closely with ECDHD and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to monitor this situation.