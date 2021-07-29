East-Central warns of possible carbon monoxide exposure

Residents living near Archer Daniels Midland in Columbus should be aware of possible carbon monoxide exposure, according to health officials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a Thursday afternoon press release, the East-Central District Health Department said it was notified Thursday of a smoldering coal fire at the ADM plant in Columbus, 3000 E. Eighth St., by the City of Columbus.

East-Central and Columbus city officials are working “closely together to monitor the situation,” the press release states. The incident has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Those residing “in the immediate vicinity” are encouraged to take precautions against possible carbon monoxide exposure. Residents concerned about being exposed should install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector to monitor for unsafe levels of the gas in their homes.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the press release states. More information about carbon monoxide exposure can be found at cdc.gov/co/default.htm.

Contact The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0