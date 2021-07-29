East-Central warns of possible exposure, ADM says no CO has escaped from coal fire

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from ADM's media relations stating that no carbon monoxide has been found to escape the area.

Residents living near Archer Daniels Midland in Columbus should be aware of possible carbon monoxide exposure, according to health officials.

In a Thursday afternoon press release, the East-Central District Health Department said it was notified Thursday of a smoldering coal fire at the ADM plant in Columbus, 3000 E. Eighth St., by the City of Columbus. East-Central and Columbus city officials are working “closely together to monitor the situation,” the press release states. The incident has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ADM media relations told The Telegram Friday afternoon that ADM's test did not show any indication of carbon monoxide escaping beyond the dome area and independent consulting confirms those results. ADM is continuing to work with "outside experts" in extinguishing flames in the Columbus plant's coal dome and monitoring air quality, the company said.